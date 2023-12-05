One Piece Chapter 1101: Release date & spoilers

In last week’s One Piece, Kuma was seen in Foosha Village, but will he meet a young Luffy? Here’s the release date and possible spoilers for Chapter 1101.

One Piece hit an incredible milestone on December 4, but the excitement is only just beginning as we near the end of the Bartholomew Kuma flashback.

Some major developments came in the previous chapter. We saw Kuma’s heartbreaking decision to become a cyborg and join the Shichibukai, Bonney was finally cured of her Sapphire Scales and Kuma travelled to Luffy’s home region in the East Blue.

So, with all that in mind and the Egghead Island timeline on the horizon once more, what can we expect from Chapter 1101?

One Piece Chapter 1101 will release on December 11, 2023 at 12am JST.

The chapter will release across various time zones, including on December 10 in the US and Europe. You can find your time zone below:

7am Pacific Standard Time

10 am Easter Standard Time

3pm Greenwich Mean Time

4pm Central European Time

8:30pm Indian Standard Time

11pm Philippine Standard Time

1:30am Australia Central Time (December 11)

One Piece Chapter 1101 preview and spoilers

Following Chapter 1100, Kuma sacrifices his body to save Bonney, Bonney’s returned to the Sorbet Kingdom, and now Kuma has traveled to the East Blue on a mission tied to mysterious Nika fruit.

Titled ‘To Bonney’, Chapter 1101 will continue the Kuma flashback as expected and reveal more insights into Luffy’s own past. It’s well established that Monkey D. Luffy currently possesses the power of the Nika fruit. In fact, Dr. Vegapunk believes Luffy’s true form resembles Nika as he described in ancient texts. But Kuma himself is also deeply tied to Nika. Therefore, Kuma and Luffy’s joined past will have a huge role to play in this upcoming chapter.

According to the spoilers, after realizing that Dragon frequently disappeared when the Revolutionary Army was in Goa Kingdom, Kuma will see a young Luffy practicing his trademark Devil Fruit moves in Foosha Village, and conclude that Luffy is Dragon’s son.

This in itself is no great reveal – after all, if you didn’t figure out that Monkey D. Dragon was Monkey D. Luffy’s bio dad, then you’ve either skipped a lot of chapters or haven’t been paying attention.

Anyway, the World Government in the East Blue previously gave Kuma a mysterious mission, which Chapter 1101 will continue. We don’t know what this mission is about yet. However, it’s likely to involve the Nika fruit. And, since Oda featured Luffy in the previous chapter, fans are speculating that these two characters could meet in Chapter 1101 – although, the spoilers haven’t confirmed this.

Continuing with the World Government storyline. The spoilers have also revealed that Conney will discover Alpha’s true identity as an agent of the organization, and devise a plan to help Bonney escape from her clutches.

How will she do this? According to the spoilers, Bonney will use a “distorted future” technique by imagining herself to be the great warrior Nika to defeat Alpha once and for all.

But that’s not all. One Piece fans will be in for a bit of disappointment following this chapter, as there will be a two-week break before the series continues.

