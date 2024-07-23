One Piece Chapter 1122: Release date & spoiler speculation

One Piece continues its Egghead Arc as another Gorosei is out of the picture, so here’s what you need to know about One Piece Chapter 1122.

The Egghead Arc of One Piece is finally at the endgame as Saturn loses their battle. Bonney transforms into Nika again and fights Saturn, who is responsible for making her and her family’s life hell. As the fight ends, Vegapunk also concludes his message.

He talks about ancient weapons and reveals that the world’s fate lies with the one who obtains the One Piece. The chapter again reveals reactions from more characters like Kuzan, marines, Dragon, Shanks, and the Cross Guild. We also see a new character, likely similar in appearance to Figarland Garling.

However, danger still lurks on the island as the crew has more villains to deal with. There are still three more Gorosei and the Marines. Will the Straw Hats be able to escape to Elbaf safely?

Since there’s a break this week, One Piece Chapter 1122 will be released on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

The One Piece Chapter 1122 global release time zones are below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1122 spoiler speculation

The upcoming chapter will most likely continue the fight against the rest of the Gorosei. Although Saturn has fallen in the battle, his death isn’t confirmed. The Gorosei have instant regeneration abilities and they don’t appear to have any limitations.

Hence, there’s a good possibility he’ll come back to life. On the other hand, Bonney is exhausted after taking on Nika’s form again, so she might be out of battle for a while.

After Atlas’ death, the only satellites remaining are Lilith and York. Edison’s status still remains unknown. The crew will have to escape the island with Bonney, Kuma, and Lilith. The Thousand Sunny is still on the Elbaf Ship and they’re ready to set sail.

Spoilers are usually out a few days before the official release date. We will update this space once we have more information about the upcoming chapter.

