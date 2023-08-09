My Hero Academia chapter 397: Release date & spoiler speculation

My Hero Academia chapter 397 was expected to get released on August 13, 2023, but as the Shonen Jump Magazine is going on a break, we will have to wait longer. Fortunately, the chapter has a new release date, and that’s what we are going to discuss here.

Like Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia also features the most exciting battles ever in the ongoing chapters.

The fight that began in the MHA chapter 396 looks like it will not get over anytime sooner. Well, that’s because the one whom everyone underestimated came out to be the one who dominated the fight from the very beginning.

My Hero Academia chapter 397 will get released on Sunday, August 20, 2023, on Viz Media and Manga Plus. Here, you can get a time schedule that will let you know when the chapter will be dropped on the aforementioned platforms at your location:

8am PDT

10am CST

11am EST

12pm Brazil

4pm UK

5pm Central European Summer Time

8:30pm Indian Standard Time

12:30am Australia

2:30am New Zealand

My Hero Academia chapter 397 spoiler speculation: What to hope for?

The last chapter showed how All Might overpowered the sadistic villain All For One without any quirks. While his nearest ones looked down on him, he proved that quirk is not needed to win a fight if you have the correct inspiration. Wearing an armored suit, All Might just jumped into the battleground for the sake of others.

As he will use the abilities he received from his students in the entire battle, we can expect to see him using the best of all. All Might and All For One have been rivals for a long time, so they are both aware of each other’s innate talents. Obviously, both of them will use their knowledge against each other.

When the fight started, everyone believed that they were seeing All Might one last time, but their perceptions soon changed. Even though, All For One also considered himself the winner because, according to him, All Might did not have any chance against him. In MHA chapter 397, we will see people watching this live stream fight sequence, shocked and praising their hero.

We can’t expect All Might to take all the attention as he is fighting one of the most deadly villains. Hence, the upcoming chapter may show All For One releasing some defensive yet minacious attacks on the hero.

Well, these are just the assumptions we have made after reading MHA chapter 396. If you want to know exactly what will happen in the upcoming chapter, you will have to wait for the early spoilers.

