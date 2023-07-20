One Piece chapter 1089: Release date & spoilers

The recent chapter features the tragedy in Hachinosu with the veteran Marine Hero going missing in action, leaving the future for the younger generation. Here are the release date and spoilers for One Piece chapter 1089.

One Piece is dealing major blows to fans by eliminating all their favorite characters one by one. After the tragedy with the Kid Pirates and Heart Pirates, Oda is now targeting Monkey D. Garp. Garp may not be a major character, but being Luffy’s grandfather and Roger’s ally, no one can deny his importance in the story.

To save his pupil Captain Koby from the clutches of the ruthless Yonko Blackbeard, Garp made his way to the Pirate Island, and the SWORD members naturally followed to save their comrade. The rescue mission in itself is a big deal, considering the Marine is under no obligation to save any of the SWORD members because of the organization’s secrecy.

What followed after was an epic battle between the Blackbeard Pirates and the Marines. Fans also get a glimpse of Garp’s true power, but that’s when tragedy strikes. Garp takes on several fatal blows, leaving behind no clue about his whereabouts. Delve deeper to find out the release date and what will happen in One Piece chapter 1089.

One Piece chapter 1089 release date and time

Unfortunately for fans, the manga will be on another break. This break concerns the entire Weekly Shonen Jump, not just Eiichiro Oda. Therefore, One Piece chapter 1089 is expected to release on 3 August at 12:00 am JST.

The chapter will be available across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00 am Pacific Time

11:00 am Eastern Time

4:00 pm British Time

5:00 pm European Time

8:30 pm Indian Time

11:00 pm Philippine Time

One Piece chapter 1089 spoilers

After ten chapters, fans will finally watch the ongoing adventures of their favorite crew. Although the series has been thrilling with the flashback and so many side stories, nothing can compare to watching Luffy’s adventures. The recent chapter ends with several Marine battleships entering Egghead Island to prepare a siege for the young Yonko. The chapter also ends with a note “Our tale shifts back to the island of the future.”

The series has yet to reveal who is leading the attack or if someone on the island tipped the Navy off. Nonetheless, it’s going to take a lot more than a few battleships to take down the Straw Hat Pirates. The official spoilers for One Piece chapter 1089 will be released earlier than expected. We will update this space once we have more information about the upcoming chapter.

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, you can check out more anime coverage below:

