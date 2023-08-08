Bungou Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 5: Release date, time & preview

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 is so far said to be the best of all seasons to date. Well, that’s because the ongoing season is quite unpredictable.

As soon as we start thinking that everything is going smoothly, the story takes a heart-wrenching twist, leaving us dubious about what’s going to happen next.

The previous episode reveals Fukuchi’s real identity and intentions. Even though he couldn’t succeed with his first plan, he becomes determined to proceed with the second.

Now, as the anime moves further, it would be exciting to see Atsushi fighting a smart-witted villain like Fukuchi. So, without any further ado, let’s find out the release details and the preview information ahead of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 5’s release.

Bungou Stray Dogs season 5 episode 5 will get released on Japan’s local broadcasting channels on Wednesday, 9, 2023, at 11:00pm JST. For International viewers, Crunchyroll will be the primary platform to watch the latest season.

Below, you can find out the release timing as per different time zones:

7pm PDT

9am CST

10am EST

11am Brazil

3pm UK

4pm Central European Summer Time

7:30pm Indian Standard Time

11:30am Australia

1:30am New Zealand

Bungou Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 5 preview revealed

The official website of Bungo Stray Dogs has given a preview for the upcoming episode, and you can see it below:

“A special weapon of mental control that allows subordinates to move according to orders “Great Command (One Order)”. It is said that the loathsome relics born from such a war will be delivered to Fukuchi, who commands the “Human Army”, which has all the armies on earth under its umbrella. The detective agency employees headed to the airport to stop the plan of “Tenjin Goshu”, which is trying to conquer the world.”

What to expect from the upcoming episode of Bungou Stray Dogs?

As per the manga, the upcoming episode titled ‘At the Portway to the Sky, Part 1’ will show Atsushi and his peers going after Kamui to stop him from succeeding in his mission.

On the other side, while wandering at the Airport, Aya overhears something that scares her. Later, she crosses paths with Jono, a cop whom Fukuchi wants to get included in his plans. So, it would be interesting to see how Aya will react to all this.

Without spoiling anything for the hardcore fans, let’s just say that several other things in the upcoming episode will blow everyone’s mind. It’s surely going to be the best episode of the season so far and will lay the foundation for the upcoming events that’ll unfold in the ongoing story arc.

