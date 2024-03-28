My Hero Academia Chapter 418: Release date & spoilers

The release date and spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 418 have been revealed, and it’ll feature the shocking reappearance of a major character.

With the Final War Arc of My Hero Academia at its peak, Deku and Shigaraki have been throwing hands at each other for quite some time. Shigaraki’s increasing power led Kudo to hatch a plan to forcefully transfer every Quirk in One For All to Shigaraki. This led to Deku losing most of the vestiges and Quirks of the past OFA users.

In a mysterious turn of events, Deku found himself in the past, witnessing the trauma Shigaraki aka Tenko suffered in his childhood. After seeing Tenko’s father physically hurt him, Deku now has to witness the moment Tenko’s Quirk unlocked which eventually led to him ending up killing his whole family.

My Hero Academia Chapter 418 answers if Deku manages to stop the tragedy and prevent Tenko from filling himself with guilt and hatred.

The upcoming Chapter 418 of My Hero Academia will be released on Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 7am PT.

In other time zones, the chapter will be available at the following time:

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Fans will be able to read the new chapter on Manga Plus and Viz Media websites and apps.

My Hero Academia Chapter 418 spoilers

My Hero Academia Chapter 418 spoilers reveal the chapter’s title: “A Small Heart.” The chapter begins with Deku standing in front of little Tenko after his Quirk is activated for the first time and he ends up killing their dog while his sister Hana fearfully approaches him.

In a desperate attempt to stop the tragedy, Deku suddenly turns into a child and holds Tenko’s hands. Deku begins to decay but he resolutely holds on. When Tenko tearfully asks why he’s doing this, Deku answers that it’s because he’s crying.

Tenko says he chose to kill his family because that’s the only way he can bear this burden. Deku feels his emotions directly connecting through their joined hands but he keeps holding on. He feels hatred/catharsis and sadness/confusion in a balance inside Tenko. Tenko tells Deku to go away but Deku declines, saying he feels relieved when someone holds his hand and remembers Iida during the Dark Deku Rescue.

Tenko and Deku vanish and in the next panel, Tenko is seen playing with two friends who say he can play as All Might. He and Deku are back once again and this time the original League of Villains are standing beside them. Tenko’s hair begins to turn white.

In the next scene, some people are cheering for Shigaraki while a cop notices that the fingers around the Villain are disappearing. It suddenly turns dark and in the next panel, Kotaro Shimura is having dinner with a mysterious person. The person asks him if Tenko’s Quirk has manifested yet.

Shigaraki says these aren’t his memories. The mysterious person says, “You foolish vessel. This useless boy was about to make you give up? You want to become stronger, but you’ve never gotten rid of your weakness… What a fool, Tenko Shimura. To this day, you’ve never made a single decision on your own,”

Suddenly, All For One’s giant head appears in the vestige world, signaling his return.

My Hero Academia will be back next week.