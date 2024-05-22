My Hero Academia Chapter 424: Release date & spoiler speculation

After the climax of the Final War, My Hero Academia is on a break this week, so, let’s discuss the release date and spoiler speculation of the upcoming Chapter 424.

Last week, My Hero Academia finally concluded the long-going fight between One For All and All For One. After losing forcibly transferring One For All to Shigaraki and becoming Quirkless, Deku uses the last ember of the Quirk to defeat All For One.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 423, Deku also finally resolves his conflict with Shigaraki. Shigaraki is freed from All For One’s clutches and has a heart-to-heart with Deku with the aspiring hero declaring he stopped Shigaraki because Shigaraki wanted to be stopped.

With the My Hero Academia manga ending soon, now all that’s left is the conclusion of the story which will begin from the upcoming My Hero Academia Chapter 424.

My Hero Academia Chapter 424 will be released on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 7am Pacific Time (PT) in the United States.

My Hero Academia Chapter 424 will be released in globally at the following times:

11:00am Eastern Time

04:00pm British Time

05:00pm European Time

08:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

The new chapter will be available on Shueisha’s official platforms, Manga Plus and Viz Media, with multiple translations from June 2 onwards.

My Hero Academia Chapter 424 spoiler speculation

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

Since Chapter 423 ended the climactic fight of the series, My Hero Academia Chapter 424 will show what happens afterwards. All For One and Shigaraki are shown to be vanishing into thin air but whether they are dead or not hasn’t been confirmed in the manga yet.

So, Chapter 424 can finally confirm their fates as well as answer what happened to One For All. In the previous chapter, the past users of One For All are seen using their last fragments to destroy All For One from within. Yoichi, the first user, tells the villain that One For All will now be complete and defeating All For One will be the past users’ salvation.

His words indicate that the consciousness of the past users remained inside the Quirk to fulfill their destinies to stop All For One. Now that it has been accomplished, they will now disappear. However, whether that means One For All will also cease to exist or not is still unclear.

Currently the biggest question is whether Deku will get One For All back. There is a possibility that he’ll get his Quirk back but will no longer be able to communicate with the past users or use their individual Quirks anymore. This is the good scenario.

In the other possible scenario, One For All is destroyed for good now that it has defeated its fated foe. Deku stays Quirkless but still fulfills his dream of becoming a Pro Hero. However, this ending may be unsatisfactory to fans and too bleak for a story of hope and dreams.

While we cannot be sure what way the story will go next, we can safely say that we will get to see more of the side characters in My Hero Academia Chapter 424. Characters like Bakugo, Todoroki, Iida, and the rest of Class 1-A will almost definitely have a heartwarming scene with Deku.

There’s also Ochako who’s terribly injured yet still alive. Her reunion with Deku is a much-awaited scene. After two years of intense fights and suspenseful twists, the upcoming Chapter 424 should be one of the more laidback chapters of the manga.

As you wait out the break week of the manga, catch My Hero Academia Season 7 streaming on Crunchyroll, with three episodes released so far. We have a guide to the My Hero Academia Season 7 episode schedule so you don’t miss anything, and our guide to My Hero Academia: You’re Next, one of the upcoming anime movies of 2024, will keep you informed on that.