One Piece Episode 1070: Release date & spoilers

The battle between Luffy and Kaido is about to take a drastic turn as the young pirate faces a surprise attack. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for One Piece Episode 1070.

One Piece’s Wano Country Saga is drawing near its conclusion as the series features the final showdown between Luffy and Kaido. The recent episode resumes the most important fight of the saga as Luffy criticizes Kaido for making people suffer just to achieve his goals.

The state of Wano and its people has truly impacted Luffy. Despite having seen all kinds of places in the world, Luffy cannot hold his resentment after seeing the people suffer for over two decades. Thus, the young pirates declare to drive the Yonko out of Wano and end his tyranny.

The upcoming episode will feature the moment fans have been desperately hoping for. As Luffy suffers a major setback in the battle, it seems that everything will play out in his favor. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for One Piece Episode 1070.

One Piece Episode 1070 will release on July 23 at 9:30am JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

7:00pm PT

9:00pm Central Time

10:00pm Eastern Time Zone

3:00am UK

7:30am India Standard Time

11:30am Australia

One Piece Episode 1070 spoilers

After the CP0 agent launches a devastating surprise attack on Luffy, the one who is most unhappy about the situation is Kaido. Despite being a ruthless villain, if there’s one thing Kaido cannot stand is someone interfering in his battles. He perceives that as a form of disrespect towards himself as well as his opponent. Therefore, Kaido wastes no time in dealing with the agent.

However, the fact remains that Luffy has suffered yet another defeat against the Yonko. This brings chaos among the young pirate’s crew and allies, especially those like Law and Kid, who risked their lives to pave a path for him. On the other hand, Kaido quickly recovers from the shock of being unable to defeat Luffy himself and rejoices in his victory.

Kaido and his men attempt to take out all the alliance members. However, just when things look dire, Zunesha tells Momonosuke about hearing the Drums of Liberation. It seems ecstatic about the return of Joy Boy after 800 years. Therefore, it won’t be long before the anime features the most highly anticipated moment from the manga.

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

