Jujutsu Kaisen: Why did Gojo call himself the honored one?

Jujutsu Kaisen’s recent episode features Gojo calling himself the “honored one.” Despite sounding arrogant, this quote has a very deep meaning behind it.

The first part of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is near its end as the highly anticipated fight between Gojo and Toji reveals the victor. Toji really did a number on Gojo, but luckily, the young sorcerer survived thanks to the Reverse Cursed Technique.

Gojo explains the concept of this technique, which sounds simple in theory, but is extremely difficult to execute. He keeps blabbing with a crazy look on his face, making Toji believe that he’s completely delirious.

In fact, Gojo did become delirious after overusing both his Six Eyes and Limitless. On top of that, he used Reverse Cursed Technique, an extremely complex ability, for the first time. However, what’s more confusing is that Gojo calls himself the honored one. Delve deeper to find out the true meaning behind Gojo’s famous quote.

Gojo calling himself the honored one references a Buddhist text

During his fight with Toji, Gojo realizes that he is unable to feel hatred or anger. Gojo says, “Throughout heaven and Earth, I alone am the honored one.” This quote originates from Lotus Sūtra, one of the most influential and venerated Buddhist Mahāyāna sūtras.

These were true words of Buddha, who proclaimed himself the world’s mightiest being. Gege Akutami uses this as a reference to explain Gojo’s existence as someone far beyond an ordinary human. Gojo is the most powerful sorcerer in the modern era.

Despite being human, Gojo’s powers are divine, something the world hasn’t seen in centuries. The statement appears arrogant, but it’s not when the one saying that has enough power to back it up. Therefore, Gojo calling himself the honored one is a representation of him acquiring his true abilities and finally being the “strongest sorcerer alive.”

Jujutsu Kaisen can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

