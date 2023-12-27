My Hero Academia Chapter 411: Release date & spoilers

My Hero Academia is set for an explosive return in Chapter 411. But this time, all eyes are on Deku vs Shigaraki.

The previous few chapters of My Hero Academia have been nothing short of breathtaking – especially when we saw Bakugo defeat All For One. But now AFO is out of the picture, it’s time to focus on Deku vs Shigaraki.

Now that we’ve entered the final phase of the Final War Saga, only one fight remains before the arc ends, which means that Chapter 411 will likely be the most exciting one yet.

Article continues after ad

So, here is everything we know so far about My Hero Academia Chapter 411. Be warned, there will be spoilers ahead.

Article continues after ad

Chapter 411 will officially be released on January 6, 2024 at 12am JST, or on January 5 in the US and Europe.

The upcoming chapter will be available on MANGA Plus and Shonen Jump in various time zones, you can find yours below:

7am Pacific Time

9am Central Time

10am Eastern Time

3pm Greenwich Mean Time

4pm Central European Time

1:30am Australian Central Time (January 6)

My Hero Academia Chapter 411 spoilers

We’re finally at the chapter we’ve all been waiting for. The Final War Saga has reached its final phase and there’s only one more fight to go before the (in my opinion) best arc wraps up.

Article continues after ad

So, we all know that the fight began after Bakugo declared victory against All For One, resulting in the evil quirk user rewinding back into oblivion. But, it’s not over yet.

Article continues after ad

Thanks to Twitter user Rukasu, we have the spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 411, which is titled The Worst Villain to Ever Exist.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Now that All For One is out of the way, the only villain who remains is Shigaraki and the fate of the rest of the world rests entirely on Deku’s shoulders.

Article continues after ad

In a flashback, Yoichi declares that this is now officially a “successor battle.” They have to defeat Tomura if they want to survive, and overcoming the Regeneration will be their biggest challenge yet.

With the vestiges risking getting absorbed by Shigaraki, Shinomori decides to sacrifice himself to save the others. Which is where Deku comes in.

Article continues after ad

Deku mixes Black Whip, Fa Jin, and Gearshift to open this epic battle. But it’s no use, as Shigaraki dodges it with his Danger Sense. The two struggle, both using their quirks to attack and defend against each other while the others run.

Article continues after ad

We’re led to believe that all hope might be lost, as we see Shigaraki smiling and enjoying the fight. But Deku has one last attack up his sleeve. His mind drifts back to his talk with Ochako and, smiling, he says to Shigaraki “You’re still human.”

The chapter ends with Deku covering his arm with black whip, preparing to attack as Shigaraki’s Danger Sense activates once more. Who will prevail?

Article continues after ad

See our other My Hero Academia coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.