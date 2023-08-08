My Happy Marriage Episode 6: Release date, time & preview

With Episode 6, My Happy Marriage is coming with another beautifully visualized episode, and in this post, we have discussed its release details along with the preview.

From the very beginning of the anime, we learn how badly Miyo’s family treated her after her mother’s demise. Furthermore, the previous episode made us believe that Miyo’s sister would go to any lengths to make her look inferior.

As the story of My Happy Marriage takes an intense turn in the fifth episode, here, we delve deeper to find out when will episode 6 of the anime get released.

Article continues after ad

After getting officially released in Japan on August 9, My Happy Marriage Episode 6 will arrive on Netflix globally. Here is the time schedule you may follow to keep a check on its arrival in your time zone:

7:30am PDT

9:30am CDT

10:30am EDT

3:30pm British Timing

4:30pm European Timing

8:00pm IST

10:30pm Philippine

12:00am Australia (August 10)

My Happy Marriage Episode 6 preview revealed

My Happy Marriage Episode 6 has received the preview images that clearly show Kaya and Toji’s father has made a complete plan to torture Mio.

We also get to see Miyo’s stepmother in the images, and honestly, it is not at all shocking. However, the preview images also tease a glimpse of Kudou, so it would be fair to say that in the upcoming episode, we might get to see a clash between Kudou and Miyo’s ill-wishers.

Article continues after ad

My Happy Marriage Episode 5 marks the beginning of Mio and Kudou’s love story

The fifth episode of My Happy Marriage starts with showing Kudou getting a new kimono for Miyo. Initially, Miyo refuses to accept the gift as she wasn’t used to the special treatment she was getting in the Kudou mansion. However, when she learns that the Kimono was chosen by Kudou, she takes it.

Mio invites Godo for dinner, so when he was going home with Kudou, he starts praising Miyo’s cooked food. Out of jealousy, Kudou scolds him, keeping a straight face. When they reach home, Kudou sees Miyo wearing the Kimono he had brought for her, and he can’t stop himself from admiring her beauty.

Article continues after ad

Moreover, when Godo asks Miyo to marry him instead of Kudou, he starts coughing. However, at that time, Miyo also states that she would marry Kudou and no one else.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Jujutsu Kaisen Shinjuku scene | Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 | One Piece Episode 1072 | One Piece Gear 5 anime schedule | One Piece Gear 5 reaction | One Piece Gear 5 explained | Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo’s trauma | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | One Piece chapter 1090 | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 6 | One Piece Gear 6

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commissio