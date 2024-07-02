My Hero Academia Chapter 427: Release date & spoiler speculation

My Hero Academia Chapter 427: Release date & spoiler speculationKohei Horikoshi/Bones
My Hero Academia Chapter 427 is the fourth to the last chapter of the manga – here’s the release date of the chapter and our speculation on what’s coming next.
My Hero Academia is currently in the middle of the story’s epilogue. Thus, it’s focusing on showing the aftermath of the Final War and how the major characters have ended up.
In the last chapter, the manga wrapped up the Todoroki family subplot. It’s been a long journey for the them, and though everything’s not perfect, they’ve found a bittersweet conclusion to their tragic story.
However, there are a lot of subplots left to tie up before the manga’s ending. This also gives us plenty of opportunities to speculate on what’s coming next in the story and see which of our theories has come true.
My Hero Academia Chapter 427 release date
My Hero Academia Chapter 427 will be released on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at 7 am Pacific Time (PT) in the United States.
My Hero Academia Chapter 426 will be released globally at the following times:
- 11:00 am Eastern Time
- 04:00 pm British Time
- 05:00 pm European Time
- 08:30 pm Indian Time
- 11:00 pm Philippine Time
The chapter will be available on Shueisha’s official platforms, Manga Plus and Viz Media, with multiple translations.
My Hero Academia Chapter 427 spoiler speculation
Aside from the Todoroki family, we also got to learn what happened to Hawks, Lady Nagant, Gentle Criminal, and La Brava in Chapter 426. While former villain Lady Nagant chose to stay in prison, Gentle and La Brava were pardoned for their contribution during the war. As for Hawks, he’s currently the new president of the Public Safety Commission.
The chapter ended with Spinner in the hospital and an unknown someone entering his room. So, we’re going to see who’s come to see Spinner in the hospital in My Hero Academia Chapter 427.
There’s a chance it’s a villain left from the League of Villains. It could also be someone from the hero side, there to question him or give him a chance for rehabilitation. However, with the mysterious way the chapter ended, our bet is on a villain.
Now the question is which villain is still alive and well enough to visit Spinner. Shigaraki is confirmed to be dead and we already saw Dabi waiting for his death in the facility. One of the only major villains left is Toga whose status is still a mystery.
Maybe we’ll finally learn what happened to Toga, even if it isn’t her visiting Spinner. Aside from her, Kurogiri (aka Shirakumo) is also someone we’re yet to see in the epilogue. Maybe Chapter 427 will reveal his status, too.
