My Hero Academia Chapter 428: Release date & spoiler speculation

My Hero Academia Chapter 428 is delayed since the manga is on one last break before the ending.

After a decade of serialization, My Hero Academia is coming to an end. The manga is in the middle of wrapping up the epilogue. So far we’ve learned the fates of major characters like Shigaraki, Dabi, Endeavor, Hawks, and Spinner.

However, the manga has more questions to answer before it ends. We still don’t know what happened to Toga and whether Deku would get One For All back. What’s more, the manga has introduced a mysterious new character in Chapter 425.

With so many mysteries left, the hype for the upcoming chapter is at an all-time high. The manga only has three chapters left, including Chapter 428. So, we can count on Kohei Horikoshi to make all of them count.

My Hero Academia Chapter 428 will be released on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at 7 am Pacific Time (PT) in the United States.

My Hero Academia Chapter 428 will be released globally at the following times:

11:00 am Eastern Time

04:00 pm British Time

05:00 pm European Time

08:30 pm Indian Time

11:00 pm Philippine Time

You’ll be able to read the new chapter on Shueisha’s official platforms, Manga Plus and Viz Media, from July 21 onwards.

My Hero Academia Chapter 428 spoiler speculation

Judging by how Chapter 427 ended, we can safely say Chapter 428 will focus on the Class 2-A (previously Class 1-A) students again. Last week’s chapter ended with Bakugo and Shoto being chased by their fangirls in school.

The upcoming chapter will show how the aspiring heroes are faring before their countrywide patrol begins. It’d be interesting to see how the characters have developed, especially Ochako. She’s the only main character who hasn’t been given the conclusion to her arc yet.

The epilogue chapters haven’t given her the due focus so far. She had a brief encounter with Deku in Chapter 425 where she made fun of his new hairstyle. However, it was obvious she was troubled about something.

My Hero Academia Chapter 428 has the opportunity to delve deeper into Ochako’s crisis and give her a proper closure. Speaking of closure, we still don’t know what happened to Toga after the war. The story may finally confirm her fate.

Aside from this, readers are also looking forward to finding out who the mysterious man in Chapter 425 is. But if he’ll make an appearance in Chapter 428 cannot be said for certain.

