My Hero Academia Chapter 419 release date & spoilers: The secret behind Shigaraki’s Decay

The spoilers of My Hero Academia Chapter 419 are finally out, along with the release date of the upcoming chapter.

In the previous chapter of My Hero Academia, several major events happened and a crucial character made a shocking reappearance. Set in Shigaraki’s mind, the chapter had Deku trying to prevent Tenko from killing his family and filling himself with pain and hatred. In an attempt to do so, he lost both of his arms by Tenko’s Decay.

All For One made a comeback in this chapter in Shigaraki’s mind. Chapter 418 also revealed that All For One was connected to Kotaro Shimura and hinted that he was the one who orchestrated everything. This chapter made it clear that Tenko was a victim who was deliberately put on a path of hatred.

My Hero Academia Chapter 419 continues the events of the previous chapter and reveals exactly how AFO manipulated everything in Shigaraki’s life.

The official release date of My Hero Academia Chapter 419 is Sunday, April 7, 2024. The chapter will be available on Shueisha’s official platforms, Manga Plus and Viz Media, on April 7 at 7am Pacific Time (PT).

Other time zones will have access to the new chapter at the following time:

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

My Hero Academia Chapter 419 spoilers

Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia Chapter 419, titled “Purpose”, picks up where the previous chapter left off. AFO suddenly appears in the world inside Shigaraki’s mind just as child and armless Izuku begins to fall into an abyss. AFO tells Izuku that he stole One For All and Yoichi from AFO but by psychologically attacking Shigaraki, he’s given AFO the chance to come back.

In the imaginary world, Shigaraki is also disintegrating. AFO tells him that he’s never made a single decision in his whole life, AFO only made him feel like he’s options to decide while he was being controlled all along. The Villain also reveals that he failed to steal OFA from Banjo and En, and so, he was looking for someone with an iron will.

While All Might was rising to power, AFO manipulated Kotaro Shimura to have another child since his daughter Hana was too old by then. When Shigaraki was a child, AFO came to him and stole his original Quirk, giving him the Decay Quirk. The Decay Quirk was derived from a disintegrating-reintegrating Quirk, but Dr. Garaki experimented on it to take away its reintegration power, creating Decay.

Thus, everything in Shigaraki’s life, from his birth to the tragic event that changed his life forever, was manipulated by AFO.

Shigaraki begins to disintegrate in his mind world, giving AFO the full control over his body. In the next panel, Deku is back in the real world and finds his arms are still disintegrated. Shigaraki’s consciousness once tries to surface but AFO instantly buries it down. He tells Deku that he’ll now conquer the whole world.

As Deku vows to stop him, suddenly Sero, Sato, and Ojiro appear to fight AFO. The chapter ends with Aizawa stepping out of the warp gate to help Izuku and his other students.

There is no break next week, so My Hero Academia will be back on April 14.