One Piece: Fans overlook Nami’s role in Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation

One Piece’s recent episode features the first glimpse of Luffy’s devil fruit awakening. However, fans fail to notice that Nami had a significant role in making Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation possible.

One Piece is an intriguing story with layers of mystery and various powers. Luffy’s powers, which were believed to be a Paramecia-type devil fruit, turn out to be a mythical Zoan, Hito Hito no Mi: Model Nika.

In his battle with Kaido, Gear 4 proves ineffective as he loses the fight repeatedly. However, just when all hope seems lost, Luffy miraculously reveals the true nature of his devil fruit.

Luffy not only uses his Gear 5 for the first time in One Piece but also confirms the return of Joy Boy. Delve deeper to find out how Nami made Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation possible in One Piece.

Nami’s desire to see Luffy win gave him the final push needed for Gear 5 transformation

One Piece fans are aware of just how much faith the Straw Hat Pirates have in their captain. Of course, this includes Nami, the ship’s navigator and one of the first members of the crew. While Luffy is defeated, Kaido happily announces his death to the entire Wano. Everyone becomes sad, and most even refuse to believe it. However, Nami vehemently denies his dead and stands up to Kaido, saying that Luffy promised to win.

She knows that Luffy always keeps his promises, so she argues with Kaido. This is uncharacteristic of Nami, who always scares easily. The scene puts a lot of emphasis on Nami and not the rest of the crew. Anime-only fans will find out later why this scene is so significant in the story. In the manga, Luffy and the crew meet Vegapunk, who explains the origins of devil fruits after witnessing Luffy’s Gear 5 form.

The scientist explains his theory of the devil fruits being manifestations of the desires to see how different paths of evolution can play out. These powers are born out of limitless permutations of imagination. Therefore, each one of these devil fruit powers showcases a different possibility for the future of humanity. It makes sense considering how Luffy only awakens his devil fruit after hearing Nami’s strong desire.

Despite standing so far away from Luffy, Nami is confident that her words will reach her captain. It’s no coincidence that Luffy pulls himself together the next moment, and Zunesha claims Joy Boy’s return. Nami may not be entirely responsible for Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation in One Piece, but she did give her captain the final push to make it possible. It’s nothing short of a miracle that the two were in so much sync in the recent episode.

