My Hero Academia’s final chapter release date revealed, and it’s soon

We know My Hero Academia is winding up, and now we know when the last chapter will arrive. And it’s close, as there’s less than two months to go.

The My Hero Academia ending has been on the horizon for months now, as Deku and friends finally faced Shigaraki in one last battle. That fight is now over, and all that’s left is the fallout and epilogue.

The last My Hero Academia chapter arrives on Monday, August 5, 2024. There are only five chapters left, once the current delay ends on July 1.

This was confirmed in an update from Shonen Jump, where Kōhei Horikoshi’s manga is published first. As mentioned, we’re over all the major events of the story, the only question really being what Deku and the rest of Class 1-A will be up to as they enter 2-A.

Yes, if you were unaware, the entirety of My Hero Academia takes place over the course of one school year. The big finale comes at a huge point for the franchise.

Season 7 is currently running, as the big fight against Shigaraki starts coming together. Meanwhile, My Hero Academia: You’re Next arrives on the big screen this summer.

It’s going to be odd having another My Hero Academia film on the go as the main narrative comes to a close. But that’s the reality sometimes, since anime and manga exist on their own timetables, even amid their hugely symbiotic relationship.

Nonetheless, it’s the end of an era, and it’s going to be an emotional time for fans of Class 1-A. Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen are winding up soon as well. That said, fans still have the likes of Oshi no Ko, Chainsaw Man, Tower of God, Dandadan, and Sakamoto Days to fill the gaps.