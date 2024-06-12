My Hero Academia Chapter 426: Release date & spoiler speculation

My Hero Academia Chapter 426 is coming a little later than normal due to a hiatus. So, let’s take this opportunity to discuss the release date of the upcoming chapter and speculate about what’s coming next.

The story of My Hero Academia is coming to an end soon. The manga has already wrapped up its last arc and is currently in the middle of the epilogue. However, there’s still some time left before the much-anticipated manga ending.

My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi revealed his plan of continuing the epilogue for multiple chapters. The author clarified that he’d like to give his characters and readers proper closure after ten years of this journey.

So, we can expect to see more of Deku and his friends before we reach the endgame. Given how many loose ends there still are, this decision will be beneficial for the story. Maybe some of those unfinished plot points will be resolved in My Hero Academia Chapter 426 after the manga returns from hiatus.

My Hero Academia Chapter 426 will be released on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 7am Pacific Time (PT) in the United States.

My Hero Academia Chapter 426 will be released globally at the following times:

11:00am Eastern Time

04:00pm British Time

05:00pm European Time

08:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

The chapter will be available on Shueisha’s official platforms, Manga Plus and Viz Media, from June 30 onwards.

My Hero Academia Chapter 426 spoiler speculation

Given the events of My Hero Academia Chapter 425, the upcoming chapter has a lot of options to explore. For once, the Class 2-A students may begin their country-wide patrol from the next chapter. They’re meant to protect the citizens from the spreading chaos and help in restoration.

But what readers are looking forward to the most is learning the identity of the mysterious man. In the previous chapter, the man was shown to be badly injured and emotionally overwhelmed. This mysterious character has sparked a lot of speculations in the fandom.

Some fans believe that the man is Shigaraki. He’s somehow survived and is now overcome with guilt. Others think that it’s Shirakumo, aka Kurogiri, and the hero-turned-villain has finally gotten his true body back. Another theory is that the man is nobody special, just a random prison escapee.

Which of these theories are true may be revealed in Chapter 426. Other than these, the chapter may also give readers a deeper understanding of the Todoroki family. Last week’s chapter confirmed that Endeavor is alive and also teased Dabi’s survival.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 426, readers may finally find out what happened to the eldest Todoroki sibling and what’ll happen to the family next. But we’ll have to wait some more for that.

For more on the superhero manga, find out about the last My Hero Academia chapter and if Deku will get One For All back. You might also like our list on the best Quirks stolen by All For One and our take on Bakugo's redemption arc.