Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6: Release date & spoilers

The upcoming episode will introduce the Shibuya Incident arc. Here are the release date and spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6.

The recent episode features the tragic ending of Gojo’s Past arc as the strongest duo in the Jujutsu world become enemies. The arc starts out on a happy note, only to become more and more dark as time goes on.

Following the tragedy of their friends’ death, Gojo and Geto deal with that differently. The model student, Suguru Geto, walks down the path of evil. In contrast, the troublemaker Satoru Gojo becomes a Jujutsu instructor and starts nurturing the new generation of sorcerers.

From here on out, the series will feature the Shibuya Incident arc for the rest of this season. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 will release on August 31 at 12:00am JST. The anime will take a three-week break before commencing the highly-anticipated Shibuya Incident arc.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am PT

9:00am MST

10:00am CT

11:00am EST

4:00pm BST

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm IST

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 spoilers

The upcoming episode will pick up from where the first season left off. Since Mei Mei and Aoi have recommended the first and second years for promotion to first-grade sorcerers, they will all be put under evaluation. For that, they will closely work with other first-grade sorcerers, who will analyze whether they’re fit for promotion or not.

Much to Aoi’s dismay, the one recommending cannot evaluate the candidate. Therefore, he loses the chance to work alongside his “brother” Yuji. On the other hand, someone from Yuji’s past comes back to look for him. The girl was in the same middle school as Yuji. She was bullied for being fat, but Yuji talked in her defence.

Years later, when she comes to find him, Yuji recognizes her instantly, despite the fact that she looks completely different now. Megumi and Nobara are also there to see if Yuji will start going out with her, but that never happens. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 will also reveal a traitor from Jujutsu High School in Kyoto, just as Gojo feared.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023?

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

