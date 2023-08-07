One Piece chapter 1090: Release date & spoiler speculation

The recent chapter finally resumes the Straw Hats’ journey – so, here’s the release date and possible spoilers for One Piece chapter 1090.

After the tragic incident in Hachinosu, the world suffers terrible disasters because of the Lulusia Kingdom’s destruction. The world also reacts to Garp’s defeat. It seems the series will take a while before revealing Garp’s status.

After a long time, One Piece finally features the fan-favorite Straw Hats as they continue on with the fight at Egghead Island. However, things aren’t looking good for the pirates as they are under siege.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, the recent chapter also features Imu and Gorosei. Delve deeper to find out the release date and what will happen in One Piece chapter 1090.

Unfortunately for fans, the manga is on another break. The delay is because Shounen Jump is taking a break due to a festival holiday in Japan. Therefore, One Piece chapter 1090 is expected to release on August 21 at 12:00am JST.

The chapter will be available across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

Article continues after ad

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

One Piece chapter 1090 spoiler speculation: What to expect

Viz

The recurring appearance of Imu and Gorosei is truly out of the ordinary. Fans can expect them to reveal something major or take drastic action sometime soon. Their intentions regarding the Mother Flame could mean that they have another target in mind. It isn’t long before the tragedy of Lulusia Kingdom. The world is already suffering from the aftermath of the attack.

Furthermore, One Piece chapter 1090 is likely to focus on the Straw Hats and the impending attack on Egghead. Admiral Kizaru is finally making a move, which makes things worse for the pirates. It’s been a while since fans have seen him in action. It will surely be interesting to see how the Gear 5 Luffy will hold up against the Admiral.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, the traitor York is requesting help from Gorosei, but it’s uncertain what they will do. They did agree to all of York’s terms, but that’s before they found out she’s held captive by the Straw Hats. The upcoming chapter will finally reveal what the Straw Hats plan to do with the traitor, who is finally within their grasp. We will update this space once we have more information about One Piece chapter 1090.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023?

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

One Piece Sun God Nika | Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 | One Piece Episode 1072 | One Piece Gear 5 anime schedule | One Piece Gear 5 reaction | One Piece Gear 5 explained | Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo’s trauma | One Piece Nami role in Gear 5 | JJK coolest Gojo moments | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 6

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.