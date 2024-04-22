Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258: Release date & spoiler speculation

Jujutsu Kaisen continues with Yuji vs Sukuna — so here’s the release date and potential spoilers for Chapter 258.

The battle against the strongest in Jujutsu Kaisen takes an unexpected turn when the story finally reveals Yuji’s connection to Sukuna. JJK already teased Yuji’s awakening as he unleashes his most iconic Black Flash against the King of Curses.

He even broke Gojo’s record of using the most number of Black Flashes. However, that was only the beginning. In the recent chapter, Yuji uses several Black Flashes, even to the point of infuriating the villain. What’s even more impressive is that he takes center stage in the entire chapter without even saying a word.

Additionally, the chapter also reveals Ino’s technique as he lends a helping to the protagonist. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 will continue with the fight between Yuji and Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 will be released on April 28 at 7am PT.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 release timezones are below:

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 spoiler speculation

Manga Plus

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 will likely keep up the momentum of the battle. Despite Yuji’s awakening, the battle currently is far from over. Yuji’s techniques, Shrine, and Blood Manipulation, prove effective against the King of Curses. However, the real issue for Sukuna is Black Flash.

The proud Sukuna is currently unable to counterattack Yuji’s consecutive Black Flashes. Furthermore, while the manga did reveal Yuji’s bloodline, there’s still a lot more to learn about Jin Itadori. So, the chapter will likely tap into that in between the fights.

The others are still alive despite being injured, so Yuji is the only one able to fight right now. Additionally, there’s Megumi, who Yuji is still trying to save. The previous chapters have proven Megumi has all but given up on himself, but Yuji isn’t one to let him die. The long battle has finally drained the King of Curses, hence Yuji might be able to pull off an incredible feat in the upcoming chapter again.

Spoilers are usually out a few days before the official release date. We will update this space once we have more information about Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258.

