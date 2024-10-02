Jujutsu Kaisen solves the mystery behind Uraume

Uraume is one of the most mysterious characters in Jujutsu Kaisen but the recent update answers a major question about them.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga may have ended but the series finally reveals Uraume’s gender. Uraume was Sukuna’s subordinate since the Heian Era and the two had a rather special bond than what you’d expect from a master and servant.

In the final chapter, Sukuna is walking on the pathway that souls cross through. He finds and comforts a crying Uraume who looks much younger than before. The two walk away together as Sukuna wishes to choose a different path in life.

While Uraume reincarnated in the body of a woman, their real gender remained unknown. When Sukuna reunites with Uraume in the Shibuya Incident, he fails to recognize them at first. However, he instantly feels happy after meeting them.

Crunchyroll

One JJK leaker shares on Twitter/X, “Gege talks about Uraume’s gender and Culling Game player’s names: I meant to mention this in volume 27, but I ended up in the hospital and missed my chance. So, about the names of CG Players: they all share the same names they had as a human before their reincarnation.

“This is because it’s the physical body that bears the curse of the Culling Game Players, not the cursed objects themselves. That’s why when Hazenoki was called by his name, he felt a twinge of confusion thinking ‘So that’s what you’re gonna call me huh?’

“As for Uraume, he was originally a man, but due to a contract with Kenjaku, he has reincarnated in a female body (Himi Shiori)… Did I mention this somewhere else before?”

Therefore, although the manga didn’t reveal anything about Uraume, Gege confirmed it in the manga volume. Fans have always been confused about Uraume but they finally get the answer they wanted.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga has reached its conclusion, so check out our guide on Jujutsu Kaisen Part 2.