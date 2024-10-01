Jujutsu Kaisen ending has special message that nobody noticed

Jujutsu Kaisen manga ends with a large panel of Sukuna’s finger that includes a very special message but it’s lost in translation.

The Jujutsu Kaisen ending is incredibly controversial as the manga shortly ends after the fight. Sukuna meets Mahito on the passageway that souls pass through after dying. Mahito tells Sukuna that the latter was lying about wanting to live in a way that befits his nature.

Sukuna wasn’t just lying to others but to himself too. Since Mahito can perceive souls, his previous interaction with Sukuna was enough for him to realize that the latter was living a lie. The King of Curses actually wanted revenge against everyone who scorned him as an abomination.

However, Sukuna says he had two choices to live and if there’s a next life, he will choose a different path. As he says that, he comforts a crying Uraume and walks away with him, leaving an angry Mahito behind. In the final panel of the manga, we see Sukuna’s finger sealed away in a small shed.

However, what most fans don’t know is that the box has a special message written on it. It says, “Against malevolence and vengeful threats.” However, this piece of information is lost in translation.

The story begins with the finger being used to protect a certain area from curses and it ends with the final finger being used for the same purpose. Despite all his evilness, Sukuna was used as a means of protection for several centuries and he continues to be used like that after dying for a second time.

An astute fan shared the message written on the box on Twitter/X and fans love the meaning behind it.

One fan adds, “So the finger became like a talisman of sorts and now instead of attracting curses it repels them instd? Even more, since the shrine isn’t locked up but open and the atmosphere is calm and serene.”

“If I remember correctly the symbolism of a shrine or some other container for a spiritual object lightly opening up is meant to indicate that spirit moving on,” shares another.

“This made me check the first chapter to see what the box where the finger Megumi found said and it’s the same Kanji. Still interesting enough to say that this time since is the only finger and Sukuna is ready to follow a different path, things will be different,” a third one chimes in.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga has ended this week, so check out our guide on Jujutsu Kaisen Part 2. For more from dark sorcery, have a look at our explainer on list of unresolved mysteries and most wasted characters.