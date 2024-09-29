Jujutsu Kaisen ending explained: What happens to Sukuna’s finger?

Jujutsu Kaisen concludes its story of curses in a rather vague way, so here’s a look at what happens in the end.

As a battle shonen manga, Jujutsu Kaisen focuses mostly on fights and a complex power system. The story is set in a world where curses are born from negative emotions. These curses take on many forms and threaten humanity.

While there are sorcerers who fight the curses, the root of the problem never ceases to exist. The final battle in Shinjuku features the sorcerers gathering together to defeat Sukuna, Kenjaku, and Uraume. Kenjaku is the first to fall, followed by Sukuna and then Uraume who took their own life.

Not only that, but the manga features a lot of plot points after Sukuna’s death. So, here’s a deeper look at the Jujutsu Kaisen ending and what it means.

Sorcerers successfully reset the Jujutsu world

Manga Plus

After Sukuna’s death, the sorcerers discuss everyone’s role in the battle. While most of the credit goes to Yuta, Kusakabe remarks that Mei Mei had the easiest. However, Ui Ui snaps at him saying Mei Mei did all the hard work regarding the New Shadow Style.

Only certain people can use that because of a binding vow. The inventor, Sadatsuna Ashiya made it that way to prevent the technique from leaking to curse users. Mei Mei monopolizes the technique since it is valuable to sorcerers who don’t have an innate technique.

She says it can become a power equal to the three great sorcerer clans. Master Tengen told Mei Mei about their whereabouts. She’s planning the fall of both the Kamo and Gojo Clans. After this, all the sorcerers busy themselves with resetting the Jujutsu world and the students take on new missions. Meanwhile, the Culling Game players restart their careers and try to return to their normal lives.

Jujutsu Kaisen ending features Sukuna’s finger

Manga Plus

The reason Jujutsu Kaisen has a vague ending is because of the existence of Sukuna’s finger. The final finger is sealed somewhere in a wooden box. Before the battle of the strongest, Sukuna had the power of 19 fingers and he consumed the skull of his original body to make up for the lack of one finger.

Sorcerers hid the final finger from him till the very end. Nobara used Resonance on it as a last measure to ensure The box and the place it’s being kept in reminds us of Chapter 1 when Yuji first found the finger.

Not only that, but when Sukuna meets Mahito in the final chapter, he says that will choose a different path in life if he has the next chance. Hence, Sukuna’s finger being placed there gives rise to the possibility that he may return again.

But if he does return, he won’t go down the same path of meaningless vengeance. The last remnant of the King of Curses is now being used to ward off weaker curses from that area. So, while the manga does end on a happy note, the never-ending cycle of curses continues to exist.

Jujutsu Kaisen finale has several unexplained plot points

Manga Plus

While Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 bids a proper farewell to Sukuna, the story in general leaves behind a lot of unanswered questions. Apart from the general questions such as Yuji’s Domain, the whereabouts of Uro, the identity of Usami, and so many more questions, even the last few chapters leave behind some confusing plot points.

Mei Mei says that the Three Great Clans tried to make her brother “defective” but doesn’t delve deep into it. Furthermore, Chapter 270 features Takaba and someone with a similar appearance as Kenjaku talking about jokes.

This leaves us to wonder if Takaba and Kenjaku were alive all along and if the others are aware of it. Higuruma’s former associate returns to her home and meets a strange-looking man. He has unusually large eyes, which doesn’t clarify if he’s a human or a curse. However, the two appear to be rather familiar with one another so the woman isn’t surprised by it at all.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga has ended this week