Jujutsu Kaisen: Did Megumi sense Sukuna’s finger in Yuji?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 and a popular social media post have convinced fans that Megumi sensed Sukuna’s finger in Yuji in Chapter 1 — but is there any truth to this?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 has solved many plot holes about Yuji and Sukuna. Sukuna ate his twin inside his mother’s womb, who then incarnated as Jin Itadori after several centuries. Possessing Kaori Itador’s body after her death, Kenjaku then gave birth to Yuji.

Additionally, the chapter reveals that Kenjaku prepared Yuji as Sukuna’s vessel since he was born with a finger sealed within him. Hence, Yuji was prepared to be a Culling Game player even before his birth. However, as soon as it was revealed that Yuji had it sealed in him before swallowing a finger in Chapter 1, a popular post went viral on Twitter/X, claiming Megumi had sensed it the first time he saw Yuji.

The masses are convinced that Gege foreshadowed everything since the first chapter. However, while that is an interesting take on the matter, it isn’t entirely true.

Did Megumi sense Sukuna’s sealed finger in Yuji in Chapter 1?

Manga Plus

No, Megumi didn’t sense Sukuna’s sealed finger in Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 1.

First of all, Yuji was incredibly fast long before having any techniques or cursed energy. In Chapter 1, he is running at the speed of a car, as someone says he can dash 50 meters in three seconds. Now, that’s a very small window of time for Megumi to realize anything.

He himself confirmed in that very same chapter that what he sensed was the box having remnants of cursed energy that belongs to Sukuna’s finger. Yuji took the finger with the box, gave Sukuna’s finger to his friends and kept the box with him.

Furthermore, there is no reason to believe that Gojo or anyone else in the school wouldn’t have sensed it with or without the second finger fusing with Yuji’s body.

Manga Plus

Another proof of Megumi not sensing Sukuna’s sealed finger is given in Chapter 59 when Megumi specifically reveals that no one knows anything about Tsumiki’s curse. However, she had a fragment of Yorozu sealed within her in the same way Kenjaku sealed Sukuna’s finger inside Yuji.

Kenjaku even kept the power of those fragments hidden so no one would notice until he revealed it himself. After the Shibuya Incident, he starts the Culling Game and awakens his targets as players. Therefore, the spark that Megumi felt in Chapter 1 couldn’t have been Sukuna’s finger, but was instead the cursed energy emitting from the box.

You can check out the release date and more spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258. For more from Jujutsu Kaisen, you can also check out the list of the strongest ancient sorcerers and an explainer on Yuji Itadori's family.