TV & MoviesAnime

Jujutsu Kaisen: Did Megumi sense Sukuna’s finger in Yuji?

Tulisha srivastava
Jujutsu Kaisen Yuji and MegumiManga Plus

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 and a popular social media post have convinced fans that Megumi sensed Sukuna’s finger in Yuji in Chapter 1 — but is there any truth to this?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 has solved many plot holes about Yuji and Sukuna. Sukuna ate his twin inside his mother’s womb, who then incarnated as Jin Itadori after several centuries. Possessing Kaori Itador’s body after her death, Kenjaku then gave birth to Yuji.

Additionally, the chapter reveals that Kenjaku prepared Yuji as Sukuna’s vessel since he was born with a finger sealed within him. Hence, Yuji was prepared to be a Culling Game player even before his birth. However, as soon as it was revealed that Yuji had it sealed in him before swallowing a finger in Chapter 1, a popular post went viral on Twitter/X, claiming Megumi had sensed it the first time he saw Yuji.

The masses are convinced that Gege foreshadowed everything since the first chapter. However, while that is an interesting take on the matter, it isn’t entirely true.

Did Megumi sense Sukuna’s sealed finger in Yuji in Chapter 1?

Jujutsu Kaisen MegumiManga Plus

No, Megumi didn’t sense Sukuna’s sealed finger in Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 1.

First of all, Yuji was incredibly fast long before having any techniques or cursed energy. In Chapter 1, he is running at the speed of a car, as someone says he can dash 50 meters in three seconds. Now, that’s a very small window of time for Megumi to realize anything.

He himself confirmed in that very same chapter that what he sensed was the box having remnants of cursed energy that belongs to Sukuna’s finger. Yuji took the finger with the box, gave Sukuna’s finger to his friends and kept the box with him.

Furthermore, there is no reason to believe that Gojo or anyone else in the school wouldn’t have sensed it with or without the second finger fusing with Yuji’s body.

Jujutsu Kaisen TsumikiManga Plus

Another proof of Megumi not sensing Sukuna’s sealed finger is given in Chapter 59 when Megumi specifically reveals that no one knows anything about Tsumiki’s curse. However, she had a fragment of Yorozu sealed within her in the same way Kenjaku sealed Sukuna’s finger inside Yuji.

Kenjaku even kept the power of those fragments hidden so no one would notice until he revealed it himself. After the Shibuya Incident, he starts the Culling Game and awakens his targets as players. Therefore, the spark that Megumi felt in Chapter 1 couldn’t have been Sukuna’s finger, but was instead the cursed energy emitting from the box.

You can check out the release date and more spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258. For more from Jujutsu Kaisen, you can also check out the list of the strongest ancient sorcerers and an explainer on Yuji Itadori’s family.

Related Topics

Jujutsu KaisenManga

About The Author

Tulisha srivastava

Tulisha is an anime writer at Dexerto. In the past, she has worked for Comic Book Resources. She is most knowledgeable about Shonen series, particularly One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen. You can contact her at tulisha.srivastava@dexerto.com

keep reading
Jujutsu Kaisen Yuji technique
Anime
Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji’s cursed technique Shrine explained
Tulisha srivastava
One Piece Chapter 1113 release date
Anime
One Piece Chapter 1113: Release date & spoiler speculation
Tulisha srivastava
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258
Anime
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258: Release date & spoiler speculation
Tulisha srivastava
Yuji Itadori
Anime
Jujutsu Kaisen hinted at another cursed technique for Yuji you forgot about
Anamika Das
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech