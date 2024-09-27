Jujutsu Kaisen finale reunites Sukuna with his most loyal ally

We get a glimpse of Sukuna for one last time in the Jujutsu Kaisen finale, where he reunites with his most loyal ally: Uraume.

After so much anticipation, the Jujutsu Kaisen ending is finally here. However, fans are far from impressed, as none of the characters and several plotlines don’t get closure in the final chapter.

However, readers have agreed that the only redeeming part of the finale is Sukuna’s appearance. In Chapter 271, the King of Curses finds himself inside a void with Mahito waiting for him. The Disaster Curse explains that it’s thanks to Mahito being able to affect souls.

The two have a conversation about Sukuna’s real motive that raises more questions than answers. However, we do see the villain sharing how he could’ve chosen one of two paths in life.

The background of this claim shows Sukuna with his back to two people (who also have their backs to him). One of them is an unknown woman while the other is a child with white hair. We later see that it’s Uraume, whom Sukuna ultimately chooses to go with.

As he comforts an upset Uraume, the King of Curses wonders how he may choose a different path if he gets another chance, though he appears entirely content walking away from Mahito with Uraume by his side.

This scene deeply resonated with readers as it not only gives us a deeper understanding of Sukuna’s character but also highlights the softer side of the antagonist.

One such reader posted on X: “Finding out that Sukuna and Uraume’s relationship is more like that of a father/child relationship made my whole week.”

“Uraume crying and Sukuna comforting them while placing his hand on their shoulder as they walk down a path together is really moving me,” wrote another.

“I personally always viewed Sukuna and Uraume’s relationship as master and apprentice. Because Uraume’s devotion belied more than just reverence,” shared a third. “Them looking childlike here while Sukuna’s like a ‘guardian’ seems like Sukuna perhaps saved them at their most vulnerable.”

Other than Sukuna’s reappearance, the Jujutsu Kaisen finale also brings back Gojo for one last time. Find out why that has fans heartbroken and check out our ranking of the most wasted characters in the series.