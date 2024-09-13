Does Hiromi Higuruma die in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is nearing its end, so here’s what happened to fan-favorite character Hiromi Higuruma, who joined the Sukuna raid.

The Shinjuku Showdown Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen had the final villain, Ryomen Sukuna run a gauntlet against the main cast. As soon as Gojo died, Yuji and Higuruma jumped onto the battlefield. Higuruma was introduced in the Culling Games Arc as an antagonist but he soon joined the sorcerer’s side.

Before the battle against the strongest began, the sorcerers had already planned how to use Higuruma’s Executioner’s Sword. In a mere two months of awakening as a sorcerer, Higuruma displayed talents on par with Satoru Gojo. However, Higuruma was no match in front of the King of Curses, who was deemed a natural disaster.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247, he suffers a devastating attack from Sukuna and entrusts his Executioner’s Sword to Yuji. From Higuruma’s expression to his final words, everything parallels Nanami’s death. Warning: This article contains major spoilers from the upcoming Chapter 269!

Is Hiromi Higuruma alive in Jujutsu Kaisen?

According to Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269, Hiromi Higuruma is still alive.

Chapter 247 had all but confirmed the sorcerer’s death, but the upcoming Chapter 269 reveals the shocking truth. After he falls unconscious, Ui Ui and Kirara take Higuruma to Shoko. Shoko is the best Reverse Cursed Technique user among the sorcerers.

Although Higuruma hasn’t fully recovered yet and is wearing a plaster on his arm, his life is no longer in danger. In Chapter 269, as the sorcerers discuss the battle’s aftermath, Higuruma enters the scene. He says Sukuna was just playing with him and the villain would’ve taken the fight more seriously if Yuta had been there.

Sukuna also would’ve killed everyone on sight instead of toying with the sorcerers. Higuruma further adds that Inumaki’s Cursed Speech is an easy counter and he was the one who came up with the plan of using the voice recorder. Kusakabe says how frightening it is that Higuruma survived the battle despite being a fairly new sorcerer.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be ending in a few weeks, so find out the final chapter's release date.