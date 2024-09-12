Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 reveals Yuta’s fate, but Maki is not happy

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 spoilers finally confirm what happened to Yuta and the one who’s most unhappy with him is Maki.

The sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen have finally defeated the King of Curses. The first-year trio also successfully reunited with Nobara and Megumi’s return. However, even after the fight was over, Yuta’s status remained unknown.

He played a significant role in the battle against the strongest. Yuta’s body was cut in half after taking a direct hit from Sukuna. He then used Kenjaku’s technique to take over Gojo’s body and joined the battle again.

However, Yuta, who was unaccustomed to Gojo’s body, reached his limit before the fight was over. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 spoilers confirm that Yuta is indeed alive, and back in his own body. He has the same scar as Kenjaku after using the latter’s cursed technique.

However, Maki is still annoyed at him for his recklessness. She was vehemently against his plan to take over Gojo’s body and risk his life. Yuta was stubborn and his sacrifice stopped Sukuna from using a Domain Expansion against Yuji and Todo.

Yuta was on his knees receiving a scolding from Maki before the sorcerers started discussing how everything went in the battle. They all struggled a lot, but things could’ve been easier if Miguel and Larue joined the battle again. Everyone gives Yuta a sharp look before agreeing.

However, Maki later says she doesn’t want to blame Yuta because she also took two direct hits from Sukuna’s Black Flashes. Fans understand the dynamic between the two characters and the reason behind Maki’s anger.

“Even though Maki is mad at Yuta for not following the plan I know for a fact she doesn’t care anymore, after all Yuta is alive,” shared one fan.

Another said, “Megumi wanting to apologize but Maki going ‘yeah ok hold on for a moment, I want to yell at Yuta first’ she’s so f**king funny.”

Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be ending in a few weeks, so find out the final chapter release date.

