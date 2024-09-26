Does Sukuna return in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271? Final manga panel explained

Sukuna’s death comes with a what-if attached and the final panel in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 only adds to the speculation – but does the villain really return?

Jujutsu Kaisen will finally wrap up the story with Chapter 271 on September 29, 2024. But the spoilers of the chapter have already given us a look into the finale. Thanks to that, we know that the manga ends with an ambiguous panel featuring Sukuna’s last finger.

Many readers believe it’s a hint at Sukuna’s impending return. There are plenty of reasons behind this theory, too, as Sukuna’s essence was never fully destroyed. After Nobara used her Resonance on the last finger, it only managed to weaken it.

The potential for Sukuna to come back has always been there even after he was killed by Yuji in Chapter 268. However, given that the story is ending, does he really return in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271? (Warning: Spoilers ahead!)

Does Sukuna return in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271?

Sukuna doesn’t return in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271.

Gege Akutami/Shueisha Sukuna’s death in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268

The final panel of the chapter shows Sukuna’s last finger sealed in a wooden booth, similar to how Megumi found it at the beginning of the series. With how dangerous the cursed object is, there’s no doubt that utmost precaution has been taken to seal it.

This means the King of Curses won’t be returning anytime soon unless someone actively tries to consume it. But since Jujutsu Kaisen ends after this, we won’t be seeing the curse in action again.

Throughout the final chapter, we follow the first-year trio as they navigate their mission after Sukuna’s death. It’s a much safer world now that the King of Curses is dead, but the creator Gege Akutami does remind us of the danger lurking with the final panel featuring Sukuna’s finger.

Sukuna’s potential comeback can happen years later

Gege Akutami/Shueisha Sukuna’s real form

Though the living jujutsu sorcerers will prevent Sukuna’s return at any cost, the King of Curses can return sometime in the distant future. As the most powerful cursed object in the world, he’ll continue to attract curses who’ll try to consume the finger.

As long as Yuji and his fellow sorcerers live, they’ll fight the curses off. But maybe decades – or even a century later – somebody will stumble upon the wooden booth and end up becoming Sukuna’s vessel.

The chances of them being strong enough to keep Sukuna from taking over their consciousness like Yuji is very low, so there may even be another sole reign of the King of Curses sometime in the future. The final panel of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 hints at this potential outcome.

