Jujutsu Kaisen: The Star Plasma Vessel explained

The first arc of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 revolves around the Star Plasma Vessel – Riko Amanai – a young high school girl. However, why exactly is she special?

The premise of Gojo’s Past Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is Master Tengen assigning Gojo and Geto to escort Riko Amanai, the Star Plasma Vessel. In the first episode, fans learn about the role and responsibility of Master Tengen, along with their ability to stay immortal.

Gojo and Geto have been assigned to a critical mission that might change the world for the worse if they were to fail. The severity of the mission indicates that only two of the two special-grade sorcerers can complete it.

Article continues after ad

However, as the boys continue with the biggest mission of their lives, they experience the joy and grief associated with the cursed world. Riko may be a minor character in the series, but she plays a significant role in changing Gojo’s and Geto’s lives, for better or for worse. Delve deeper to find out more about the Star Plasma Vessel in Jujutsu Kaisen.

The role and cruel fate of the Star Plasma Vessel

Crunchyroll

Master Tengen is an immortal jujutsu sorcerer that remains within their chamber, the Tombs of the Star Corridor. They cannot leave that place to reinforce the barriers protecting both Jujutsu High locations. Because of their responsibilities, Master Tengen must never die, regardless of how many sacrifices the Jujutsu world has to make.

Article continues after ad

Every 500 years or so, a Star Plasma Vessel is born, which possesses the requisite potential to refresh Master Tengen’s immortality. The vessels are always young women who can put an end to Mater Tengen’s ageing. Once the merging is complete, the vessels can communicate with each other, even though Master Tengen cannot communicate with them.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Star Plasma Vessel loses their existence and identity, being unable to do anything on their own, which is no different from sacrificing their lives. Principal Yaga feels sorry for the young girl destined to live a short life and requests Gojo and Geto to oblige all her needs for as long as she can live outside. Even though it’s a cruel fate, merging is necessary to maintain the balance of the world.

Article continues after ad

Jujutsu Kaisen can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Demon Slayer Season 4 problem | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2 | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 main villains | One Piece’s voice actors | One Piece live-action Straw Hat Pirates | Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo’s Past Arc | Jujutsu Kaisen schedule | One Piece Sun God Nika | One Piece Vegapunk | Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba meaning | Black Butler 2024