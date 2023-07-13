Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: All major deaths in both arcs

Unlike the bright and cheerful themes in the first episode, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 gets darker and more intense as the story progresses. Here are some major character deaths the new season will cover.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has made its debut as it misleads with the happy opening and bright theme of Gojo’s Past arc. The first episode may be delightful to watch, but the series is known as dark shonen for a reason.

The brutal realities of Jujutsu sorcery become more obvious with each successive arc. Although Jujutsu Kaisen has a terrific sense of humor and intriguing characters, it also has its share of casualties and heartbreaking moments.

Unlike the first season, fans will witness more deaths than ever in the ongoing season. Gege Akutami, the manga creator, does not shy away from killing off characters, even if they are fan favorites. Delve deeper to find out more about the major deaths in both arcs.

Riko Amanai

Crunchyroll

Riko Amanai, the Star Plasma Vessel, was destined to merge with Master Tengen and stop their aging process. This type of sacrifice is necessary to maintain the balance of the world. However, there are many who don’t want Tengen to be “tainted” by merging with an ordinary human.

Gojo and Geto protected her from various curse users but couldn’t save her from Toji Fushiguro. Toji was hired as an assassin by Time Vessel Association and carried out his mission rather swiftly. One gunshot was all it took to kill the young girl. Riko’s death impacted Gojo and Geto in various ways since the moment their “happy” high school life came to an end.

Toji Fushiguro

Crunchyroll

Toji will battle against both Gojo and Geto. While he defeats Gojo in their first round and kills Riko, he will face Geto moments later. Even the special-grade Sorcerer Geto loses horribly against the assassin that has no cursed energy. After that, Gojo uses Reversed Cursed Energy on himself and becomes delirious after overusing his Limitless and Six Eyes.

The battle doesn’t last long as Gojo unleashes all his power against Toji. Finally, he destroys half of Toji’s torso with his Hollow Purple Technique. In his last moments, Toji reveals that his son Megumi will be sold to the Zenin Clan and that Gojo can do as he pleases. Though he didn’t outright say it, Toji was requesting Gojo to save his son, to which the latter complied.

Koichi Muta

Crunchyroll

One of the most surprising character deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen was of Koichi Muta as he was revealed to be a traitor, turning Gojo’s worst nightmare into reality. Because of his Heavenly Restricted Body, Muta (Mechamaru) was born with massive cursed energy but a weak body without his legs and one of his arms. Desperate to live like a normal human being, he made a Binding Vow with Mahito’s group.

The conditions were that Muta would provide them intel regarding the Jujutsu schools in exchange for Mahito’s Idle Transfiguration that could reshape his body. In the end, Muta did gain a healthy body but soon had to fight Mahito. The battle ended with Muta’s death, who was no match against the monstrous curse.

Hanami

Crunchyroll

Hanami is another special-grade curse. During its attack on the Jujutsu Tech High School, it was hit by Gojo’s Hollow Purple while escaping. The curse barely managed to survive back then but again crossed paths with Gojo in the Shibuya Incident Arc.

The outcome of the battle isn’t difficult to guess if one of the combatants is the strongest sorcerer alive. Gojo alone fights against Hanami and Jogo. While Jogo manages to slip from his grasp, Gojo exorcises Hanami. Among the many character deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen, Hanami’s was rather swift and easy to predict.

Jogo

Crunchyroll

Losing terribly against Gojo didn’t put a dent in Jogo’s pride and arrogance. He always believed things would go his way and paid the price for it. Among the various deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen, perhaps the most satisfying one is Jogo’s demise since he committed so many atrocious deeds.

Jogo forcefully feeds Yuji ten of Sukuna’s fingers, giving the boy a total power of 15 fingers. As one might expect, even Yuji couldn’t handle the sudden outburst of power, and the King of Curses ended up taking over the boy’s body. Luckily, the first thing Sukuna does is deal with Jogo, who simply happens to annoy him.

Nanami Kento

Crunchyroll

The most unexpected death in the Shibuya Incident arc of Jujutsu Kaisen is Nanami Kento’s. He is one of the strongest sorcerers, having the rank of Grade 1. Nanami encounters plenty of humans mutated by Mahito. Even though he has been gravely injured by then, he worries about Megumi, Maki, and Naobito.

Having already reached his limit, Nanami encounters his fated rival, Mahito. During his final moments, he reminisces about Yu Haibara, his late friend, and sees Yuji, who resembles the former. Nanami entrusts the future to Yuji by saying, “You’ve got it from here,” before Mahito destroys his upper body in an instant.

Jujutsu Kaisen can be currently streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

