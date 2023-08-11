Jujutsu Kaisen: What happens to Master Tengen after Riko’s death?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 features Riko’s death, which proves dangerous to Master Tengen and the Jujutsu world. Here’s what happens to them after her death.

The premise of the first arc in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is Master Tengen assigning Gojo and Geto to escort Riko Amanai, the Star Plasma Vessel. In the first episode, fans learn about the role and responsibility of Master Tengen, along with their ability to stay immortal.

Master Tengen only chose Gojo and Geto since they both are the strongest sorcerers despite being students. The severity of the mission indicates that only two of the two special-grade sorcerers can ever complete it.

However, as the boys continue with the biggest mission of their lives, they experience the joy and grief associated with the world of Jujutsu. They’re also unable to stop Riko’s death which has a major impact on Master Tengen in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Master Tengen in Jujutsu Kaisen loses their humanity after Riko Amanai’s death

Every 500 years or so, a Star Plasma Vessel is born, which possesses the requisite potential to reset Master Tengen’s immortality. After Riko Amanai’s death, Tengen fails to merge with a vessel and barely manages to stabilize the barriers.

The consequence of this failure is the Tengen’s aging accelerating to the point where they become more like a cursed spirit rather than a human. They retained their self-awareness, but their very self has become the world in a sense. They now possess a bipedal humanoid body with four eyes and a cylinder-shaped head with no hair.

