Jujutsu Kaisen: The fateful connection between Gojo and Riko

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 wraps up Gojo’s Past arc without properly explaining the connection between Gojo and Riko. Here’s how the two of them were bound by fate before they even met.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 ends its first part with several heart-wrenching moments as Gojo loses Riko and Geto forever. The arc starts on a happy note, only to turn darker as time goes by. Riko’s death is the catalyst of the tragedies in Geto’s and Gojo’s lives.

However, although Geto had turned dark because of her death, Gojo was the most affected by it. Failing to protect her overwhelmed Gojo with guilt as he spent the next year relentlessly training. Just as he is beginning to overcome the trauma, his best friend betrays the Jujutsu society by killing an entire village.

However, amid all this, Jujutsu Kaisen fails to mention one extremely important connection between Gojo and Riko. In fact, neither the anime nor the manga has any information about it, but the official fan book does. It actually explains a lot about the origins of the Six Eyes and the Star Plasma Vessel.

Gojo was destined to protect Riko in Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen shows that Master Tengen had assigned Gojo and Geto because they were the strongest Sorcerers available at the time. While it is true that their unparalleled strength got them the mission, there’s another reason why Gojo was selected. The Six and the Star Plasma Vessel are bound together by fate, and Master Tengen is the one who connects them.

A Star Plasma Vessel is born every few centuries, compatible with merging with Master Tengen. The vessel is always a girl. Around the same time, a child with Six Eyes is born within the Gojo Clan. Satoru Gojo being the first Six Eyes user in over 400 years isn’t a coincidence. He was a couple of years older than Riko, destined to protect her from harm and deliver her safely to Master Tengen until they merged.

Sadly, Toji defeats Gojo in the first round and kills Riko. This makes Gojo unable to fulfill his destiny despite trying his best. Gojo and Geto were willing to do anything for Riko’s sake, even betray Master Tengen and the Jujutsu society. The tragedy seems more heartbreaking than ever when you think about the fated connection between Gojo and Riko in Jujutsu Kaisen.

From their chaotic encounter to their friendship and even Riko’s death, a lot happens within three days, leaving a deep scar in Gojo’s heart. Many fans ship them together, but we strongly believe that the two had a sibling bond rather than a romantic one. Considering the history between the Six Eyes and Star Plasma Vessel, it makes it even more sense that Riko was just like a sister to Gojo.

