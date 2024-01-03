Jujutsu Kaisen: The saddest scenes in Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 was a rollercoaster of emotions for every fan, with countless reasons to shed tears – these are the seven saddest moments.

The storyline of Jujutsu Kaisen has been gripping from the very beginning, even attracting viewers who’ve never watched any other anime. The first season introduced us to several significant characters who made us fall in love with them. Sadly, some of those characters bid us farewell in the second season.

Apart from the deaths of the beloved characters, JJK Season 2 also showcased several events or plot twists that shook the entire fandom.

Here, we have talked about the instances in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 that left everyone heartbroken.

1. Star Plasma Vessel gets assassinated

Riko Amanai, the Star Plasma Vessel was a crucial character of Gojo’s Past Arc. Her fate was predetermined from the start as she was chosen as the next Star Plasma Vessel to merge with Master Tengen. For the unacquainted, Master Tengen have protected the mysterious world of jujutsu sorcerers for a long time, and they require a Star Plasma Vessel every 500 years to merge and extend their lifespan.

Geto and Gojo got the responsibility of escorting Riko safely to Master Tengen. Initially, the girl agreed to sacrifice her life but when she reached Tengen’s place, she changed her mind. Fans were happy as they believed Riko would finally live the life of her choice. However, as she turned to go back to her loved ones, she was shot with a bullet by Toji Fushiguro.

2. Satoru Gojo gets sealed

Satoru Gojo is one of the strongest sorcerers to exist in Jujutsu High – and curses were aware of that. One day, Kenjaku, Pseudo-Geto, Hanami, Mahito, and Jogo made a plan to seal him in the Prison Realm. However, they also knew that tricking Gojo wasn’t that easy, so they made a strong plan to trap the blind-folded sorcerer.

The curses led Gojo to the Shibuya station because they didn’t want to take any risks. Mahito used his Idle transfiguration technique on humans to distract Gojo and prevent him from using his limitless technique. The curses made him chase them, and by the time Gojo could analyze anything, he was standing in front of the Prison Realm.

Before Gojo could step back, he encountered Kenjaku disguised as Geto. Fans never dreamt of something like this happening to Gojo even in their wildest dreams, so this is one instance that made everyone scream in pain.

3. Nanami’s tragic death

Similar to Gojo, Nanami is one of the characters who is loved by a major part of the anime fandom. That’s because he mentored Yuji Itadori and never hesitated to take damage while protecting his students – and he died doing the same.

The special grade 1 sorcerer was left half-burned by the volcano head curse Jogo. Despite the severe injuries, all he cared about was Megumi who was thrown away by Toji. He came across many disfigured curses whom he slashed off but he couldn’t fight Mahito. Before bidding goodbye to the world, he turned to Yuji and said, “I’ll leave the rest to you.”

4. Nobara Kugisaki’s brutal death

The bond between Nobara and Yuji Itadori was adored by every fan of the popular series. She was one of the anime heroines who can be said to be the epitome of bravery.

After Nanami’s death, when Yuji fights Mahito at the Shibuya station, Nobara Kugisaki got involved in a conflict with the patch-faced curses’ clone. When she realized the clone couldn’t use the Idle disfiguration technique, she decided to prevent him from getting close to the original one. However, things didn’t go her way, as she came face to face with the real Mahito, who blasted our beloved character’s face and killed her.

5. Yuji Itadori calls himself a murderer

Every fan felt the pain of Yuji Itadori. Painful things were happening to him one after the other. For instance, he was trying to cope with Nanami’s death and before he could adjust to reality, he had to deal with his best friend Nobara’s death at the hands of Mahito.

When the boy was going through all this, Mahito tried to take advantage of the situation and kill him, but fortunately, Todo arrived at the location and saved his life. When he asked Yuji to get up and finish the fight that had begun recently, the boy broke down and said that he tried to save people but he couldn’t. He also said that he is nothing but a murderer. These lines coming from someone like Yuji made every fan weep.

6. Todo’s arm gets chopped off

Todo boasts an innate technique called Boogie Woogie that perfectly matches his goofy personality. By using the ability, Todo can switch places with anyone or anything that gets touched by him.

When Yuji and Todo fight Mahito, the curse uses his Self Embodiment of Perfection technique to cut off Todo’s left arm so that he can not use Boogie Woogie. Despite losing an arm, Todo calmly stands with his never-give-up attitude, making every fan emotional.

7. Sukuna causes a massive destruction

JJK Season 2 didn’t see Yuji’s body taken over by Sukuna for a long period. However, disaster struck when the king of curses took possession of his body while fighting Mahoraga in Shibuya. Sukuna is known as the king of curses for a reason, and he proved that in the fierce conflict.

The battlefield was destroyed and several innocent lives were taken. When the fight got over all we could see was the river of blood and ashes of the dead. Later, when Yuji gets control of his body, he gets devastated seeing the destruction that was caused by Sukuna.

