Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will reveal what ruined Suguru Geto

From being a model student to one of the greatest threats to the Jujutsu world, Suguru Geto’s life has been on a downward spiral leading to his death by his best friend Satoru Gojo’s hand. However, what compelled him to follow the path of evil in the first place?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will cover Gojo’s Past Arc as fans will see the younger versions of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto during their school years. The arc explores their friendship and the incident that leads to Geto’s downfall and, ultimately, his demise.

The first episode of the new season was truly surprising as fans witnessed a version of Geto they never thought they would see. The episode begins with Geto’s struggle to maintain his sanity as he repeatedly absorbs curse spirits. It’s supposed to happen one year after the events of Gojo’s Past Arc take place.

In 2006, unlike the arrogant and evil Geto in the prequel movie, the one in his high school days abides by his morals and strove to protect the weak. This is a complete contrast to Gojo, who is immature and arrogant but still shows compassion to others. Here’s what happened in 2006 of Jujutsu Kaisen that completely destroyed Suguru Geto.

Warning: The article ahead contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Suguru Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen watched Riko Amanai dying in front of him

Although Gojo and Geto only knew Riko for three days, they quickly became close friends. The boys also had some level of sympathy for the vessel destined to live a short life because of her cruel fate to merge with Master Tengen and stabilize their immortality.

Even though Riko’s sacrifice is necessary for the balance of the Jujutsu world, Gojo and Geto are daring enough to offer the girl a chance to live her own life. While Gojo was attacked by Toji, Geto brought Riko to the place where Master Tengen resides.

Before letting her go, Geto offered to take her home and promised to protect her since he and Gojo were the strongest. Sadly, the next moment, Toji fires a bullet at Riko’s head. Watching her die in front of him was more than a teenager with a strong sense of justice like Geto could handle.’

To make matters worse, Geto witnesses the scene where Gojo is holding Riko’s body, and the “religious” people of the Time Vessel Association are clapping and rejoicing about the young girl’s death. Gojo asks Geto if they should kill these people, only for the latter to deny it.

Riko’s death was the catalyst that ruined Geto’s life

Although Geto refused to kill the people celebrating Riko’s death, he wanted to do that more than anyone. The true problem begins after the incident when Geto begins to doubt the entire world and his role in it. His entire sense of morality and the responsibility of being a Jujutsu Sorcerer blurs in a year.

Jujutsu Kaisen takes a one-year leap and features Suguru Geto, who appears to be gloomy. He loses his cheerfulness as he simply becomes the shell of the person he used to be. He started going on missions alone, just like Gojo. However, during those missions, Geto would only exorcise the curses and consume them. The feeling of taking in a cursed spirit is disgusting, and he questions himself – “Exorcise. Consume. For whom?”

The vision of those people from his past continues to linger in his mind. Geto tries to brainwash himself into not losing his way but ultimately utters the word “monkeys.” He refers to ordinary people with no cursed energy as monkeys.

Then, he meets Yuki Tsukumo, and the two discuss the root cause of the curses. Yuki intends to eradicate cursed energy from the world or teach humans how to control it. However, Geto comes up with a different solution. He plans to massacre all non-sorcerers.

The problem, however, is that a very small fraction of the population has cursed energy. Geto further falls into despair when he finds out about Yu Haibara’s death. He leaves on a mission and witnesses two little girls being imprisoned and treated horribly by the villagers just because they have some cursed energy.

Geto massacres the entire village, a total of 112 people, and leaves the Jujutsu Tech High School forever. He meets with Gojo shortly after and begins his mission to eradicate all non-sorcerers. In the prequel movie, he loses to Yuta Okkutsu and dies at Gojo’s hands. Ultimately, Kenjaku – a major antagonist in the series – possesses Geto’s body and uses it for evil. This is how one of the special-grade sorcerers and a model student Suguru Geto ruins his life in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen can be currently streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

