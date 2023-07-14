Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2 review: Riko appears

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2 introduces Riko Amanai, the Star Plasma Vessel. It explores the power of Gojo and Geto, justifying why they are called the strongest sorcerers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 drops yet another heart-warming episode this week. The series covers Gojo’s Past Arc in its first Cour. It’s scheduled to air for five episodes, after which the series will finally air the highly-anticipated Shibuya Incident arc.

Gojo’s Past arc features the high school days of fan-favorite characters. Although the series has been cheerful till now, it doesn’t take long for things to take a drastic turn in the dark Shonen genre.

The first arc will feature an incident where everything goes wrong for the young and aspiring sorcerer Suguru Geto. It won’t be long before fans will have all the answers regarding the friendship between Gojo and Geto. Here’s what we have to say about Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2 features the most unexpected Star Plasma Vessel

Perhaps the most intriguing part of the recent episode is that the central character of the mission, Riko Amanai was such a lively young girl. As someone born with the cruel fate of merging with Master Tengen, Riko will lose everything in life, even her identity, after the ritual.

Much to the viewers’ surprise, she isn’t someone who wallows in self-pity but lives life to the fullest. This surprises even Gojo, who didn’t expect the vessel to have such a personality. The series explores the hilarious dynamic between Riko, Gojo, and Geto.

Despite the boys’ reluctance to meet all of Riko’s demands, they are enjoying their “mission” more than anything. The episode also features the comical scene of Gojo entering Riko’s school. The teenager enjoys the attention of girls a lot but knows when to escape when things look dire.

One key moment in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2 is when Gojo attempts to use his “Cursed Technique Reversal: Red.” As JJK fans know, it’s one of the most iconic techniques of the strongest sorcerer alive. However, he is unable to use it since he doesn’t understand the properties of reversed cursed techniques.

On the other hand, Toji Fushiguro plans to take down Gojo on top of completing his mission. Anime-only fans may not be aware yet, but Toji is not an ordinary fighter. The episode also reveals that he goes by the name “Sorcerer Killer.”

Lastly, the second episode lays the groundwork for Gojo’s Past arc much better than the first episode. It explores the characters in detail and provides some action scenes that Shonen fans love. The art style again maintains consistency even if the scene is intense.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2 differences from the manga

Judging by the first episode, it’s not unexpected to see more changes from the manga in the recent episode as well. However, all these changes are for the better as the animators provide a unique perspective to the story. The basketball scene in the first episode is the perfect example where the series portrays the bond between Gojo and Geto.

Moving on to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2, the first major change we notice is the anime-only scene where Geto makes tea inside the run-down building. In contrast, the manga features the scene where he captures a Q member as the Curse User requests Geto to let him go.

Next is the incredible transition in Geto’s fight against the old curse user. The plot and the essence of the scene remain the same as in the manga. However, there’s one slight change when the old curse user attacks Geto after breaking out from the window. The old man’s lens shows Geto’s reflection and instantly transitions to where the young sorcerer is standing.

The scene instantly changes to an illusion where the old man sees a dog he used to raise as a teenager. These series of transitions provide a fantastic enhancement to the overall scene, which is lacking in the manga. Director Shōta Goshozono again proves why MAPPA made the best decision to have him work on one of their most popular projects.

Jujutsu Kaisen can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

