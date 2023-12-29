Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 ending explained: Does Yuta want to kill Yuji?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 ends with major cliffhangers, with the biggest one being Yuta’s declaration to kill Yuji. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been an insane roller coaster of emotions, with two popular manga arcs being adapted into one. Each of these arcs is extremely heartwrenching. The first one is Gojo’s Past arc (Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc in the anime), which tells the tale of Gojo’s high school years twelve years ago.

The second cour, the Shibuya Incident arc, takes us back to the present, where Psuedo-Geto and the curses are planning to seal Satoru Gojo. Their plan works as they not only seal Gojo but also unleash Sukuna, who plunges Shibuya into chaos.

The final episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 ends with a lot of unanswered questions. Not only is Yuta back in Japan, but he’s out for Yuji’s blood. Furthermore, it turns out that Shibuya is only the prologue of Psuedo-Geto’s plan. Delve to find out more about the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 ending. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

The nationwide curse Tsumiki Fushiguro fell victim to

Season 1 reveals that Megumi’s step-sister, Tsumiki Fushiguro, is cursed and falls into a coma. However, Tsumiki isn’t the only victim of the curse, as it happened all across Japan. In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 finale, Psuedo-Geto reveals that he has marked two types of non-sorcerers.

The marked people were either fed with cursed objects like Yuji or those who already had cursed techniques, but their brains were meant to be non-sorcerers like Junpei. The former received the strength of vessels, while the latter’s brains are adjusted for sorcery. By casting a remote Idle Transfiguration, Pseudo-Geto breaks the seal on them.

This is all just a part of his elaborate plan to start the Culling Game. Psuedo-Geto believes that the next stage of humanity lies in optimizing cursed energy. He wants to experience the full extent of human potential, something that isn’t limited to being sorcerers or curses.

Yuta’s arrival in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 ending explained

The highly anticipated anime debut of Yuta Okkotsu is finally here, but it doesn’t go the way fans would’ve wanted. After the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons, Gojo sent Yuta to Africa to train with Miguel. Pseudo-Geto begins the Culling Game shortly before midnight. However, Yuta arrives at around 1:25 am.

He first rescues a little girl from a curse and goes ahead to meet the top brass of the Jujutsu society. The elders seem untrustworthy of him, which is why Yuta enters a Binding Vow with them and swears to kill Yuji. Yuta feels resentful of the fact that his friend Toge Inumaki had to lose an arm because of Sukuna’s rampage.

That’s not all. As per Jujutsu regulations, Geto’s survival has been confirmed, and he is sentenced to death again. Gojo has been branded a traitor and is banished from the Jujutsu world. Removing his seal is a serious offense.

Masamichi Yaga is blamed for inciting Geto and Gojo to start the Shibuya Incident and receives the death penalty. Yuji, whose death penalty was revoked thanks to Gojo, is again sentenced to death, and his executioner is Yuta.

What are Yuta’s real plans regarding Yuji Itadori?

According to the manga, Yuta is acting according to Gojo’s wishes. In Season 1, Gojo briefly left overseas while putting Yuji under Nanami’s care. Since Yuji is supposed to be legally dead, Nanami is the only capable and trustworthy person Gojo could think of. Gojo meets Yuta in Africa and asks him to look after Yuji if anything happens to him.

Since Gojo is the strongest sorcerer of the modern era, Yuta thinks his sensei is making a joke. However, the reality remains that Gojo is, in fact, sealed, and Yuta has to return from Africa. By expressing his resentment and becoming Yuji’s executioner, Yuta can ensure that no one else can target Yuji. Since the elders are skeptical, using a Binding Vow is simply a means to solidify his plans.

In fact, someone as talented as Yuta can easily find a loophole in the Binding Vow. In Yuji’s Extermination arc of the manga, Yuta fights Yuji. Although Yuji puts up a good fight, he is no match against a special-grade sorcerer. Yuta kills Yuji for just a second, fulfilling the requirements of the Binding Vow. Then, he heals Yuji with Reverse Cursed Technique a second after his heartbeat stops.

