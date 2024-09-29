10 Jujutsu Kaisen mysteries that remain unsolved

Jujutsu Kaisen may have ended, but there are still a lot of mysteries that need to be solved – here are some of the most pressing questions that we’ll never get answers to.

As one of the most prolific new-gen shonen manga, Jujutsu Kaisen has a lot of eyes on it. A big thanks for that goes to the fascinating premise, not to mention all the shocking twists. However, not all of those twists pay off.

Despite the fairly contained plot, there’s still a lot left to explain in the manga. Some of the plotlines aren’t properly resolved while a few don’t sit well with the story’s logic. Sadly, since the manga ended in Chapter 271, there’s nothing to be done about those anymore.

So, let’s take a moment to look back at Jujutsu Kaisen’s entire journey and talk about which mysteries were never resolved. But before we begin, beware of the spoilers!

10. What did Gojo tell Geto before he killed him?

Gege Akutami/MAPPA

Gojo and Geto’s friendship is one of the most well-written and moving parts of Jujutsu Kaisen, but it’s also one of the most tragic. Acting as each other’s strongest bond till the end, the two separated when Geto deflected from the Jujutsu High to kill non-sorcerers.

The two reunited during Jujutsu Kaisen 0 before meeting one last time after Geto was defeated by Yuta and escaped to an abandoned alley. Knowing that he’d have to kill his best friend, Gojo said something to Geto, surprising the curse user.

We don’t know what Gojo said and why it affected Geto so much. In both the manga and anime, the words are deliberately kept a secret, making us wonder all the more.

9. Was Kaori Itadori a jujutsu sorcerer?

Gege Akutami/Shueisha

Yuji’s family might just be the most interesting and underdeveloped storyline in Jujutsu Kaisen. We know that Kenjaku took over Kaori Itadori’s body after her death and got her cursed technique. But, other than that, we know nothing about the woman.

Given that she had a cursed technique, it’s safe to say that she was a jujutsu sorcerer (or a curse user). That’s an interesting prospect, but it also leaves a huge plot hole we can’t ignore.

The jujutsu community is fairly small, and if she was a jujutsu sorcerer, then why doesn’t anyone mention her? Considering that her cursed technique was pretty strong and useful, it makes no sense at all.

8. Does Yuta still have Limitless?

Gege Akutami/Shueisha

Yuta coming back into Gojo’s body is really one of the worst decisions made by creator Gege Akutami. Not only did it not add anything impactful to the story, but it also opened a can of plot holes. That is especially true after Yuta goes back to his own body in Chapter 269.

Kenjaku’s cursed technique allowed Yuta to use the Six Eyes and Limitless. But now that he’s back in his own body, how have his powers changed? Six Eyes is a physical trait and thus can’t be transferred like this. But what about Limitless?

As Kenjaku held onto his previous bodies’ techniques, Yuta, too, now must have Limitless. However, we don’t get any hint of it. It’s never explained or even shown properly in the story.

7. Who is the woman in Sukuna’s vision?

Gege Akutami/Shueisha

While Jujutsu Kaisen’s ending hasn’t gone well with a lot of fans, many agree that Sukuna’s scenes are the best part of the finale. It gives the iconic villain a proper send-off and shows a different side of his character. But the scenes also raise a question.

In Chapter 271, Sukuna finds Mahito in a void after his death and discusses his motivation with the curse. As he speaks about having two paths to choose from, he sees two people representing each route.

On one side, there’s Uraume, and on the other, there’s a mysterious woman with her back to him. The chapter doesn’t explain who this woman is to Sukuna, but given the context, it’s clear that she’s an important figure in the King of Curses’ life.

6. The merger never takes place

Gege Akutami/Shueisha

This Jujutsu Kaisen plot hole stings the most as the merger was supposed to be the final obstacle for the heroes to overcome and yet, it never came. In fact, it was the very reason Kenjaku started the Culling Game, and thus a whole story arc, in the first place.

The manga never properly explained what the merger was supposed to be, just that it was meant to end humanity’s weaklings (mostly non-sorcerers). It was so important to Kenjaku that he killed his old friend Tengen and transferred the merger’s access to Sukuna before dying(?).

But the merger never came as the Shinjuku Showdown Arc ended right after Sukuna died. The sudden abandonment of the storyline takes away the impact of many incidents in the manga and more importantly, Kenjaku’s character.

5. How does Takaba come back to life and who is the man with him?

Gege Akutami/Shueisha

Though Jujutsu Kaisen was once notorious for killing major characters, it took a complete 180 in the last few chapters. Higuruma, who was supposed to be dead, was revealed to be alive, and so was Takaba.

The comedian died during the Shinjuku Showdown Arc after fighting Kenjaku. Following his death, the villain was slain by Yuta. However, without any explanation whatsoever, he was shown to be alive in Chapter 270.

Not only that, there was another person with him who suspiciously resembled Kenjaku (in Geto’s body). Though the person’s face was never shown, it was strongly hinted at. But we have no clue how that happened and what Kenjaku’s comeback means to the jujutsu world.

4. What happens to the three great clans?

Gege Akutami/Shueisha

Though we learn about the three great clans of the jujutsu society, we never get to properly see all of them. The only clan Jujutsu Kaisen focuses on is the Zenin family, leaving the Gojo and Kamo clans mostly in the shadows.

The Zenin Clan was completely annihilated by Maki, with Megumi and herself being the sole living members. As for the other two, Chapter 269 showed Mei Mei on a mission to eliminate them, but with no proper payoff.

Even after Jujutsu Kaisen’s ending, we don’t know what happened to the Gojo and Kamo clans. It’s impossible for Mei Mei to kill them all by herself and none of the heroes are the type to do it either. But then, how did they end up – we’ll never know.

3. How did Yuta get Rika back?

Gege Akutami/MAPPA

Now that Jujutsu Kaisen ended, we can confidently say that Yuta Okkotsu is one of the best characters in the series. Not only does he rock as a protagonist in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 but he’s also the MVP in the manga’s final arc. But there are some questions about Yuta that the manga doesn’t properly answer.

After his fight against Geto, Rika’s curse was finally broken and she ceased to exist as a curse. It was a beautiful ending that properly concluded Yuta and her storyline. However, when he appeared in the sequel manga, he’d already had the curse Rika with him.

The manga never clarified how she came back as a cursed spirit when she was freed from Yuta’s curse. In fact, it used her as a plot device to somehow bring Yuta to his own body after the Shinjuku Showdown when he was supposed to die – again with no proper explanation.

2. Yuji never finds out about his true parentage

Gege Akutami/Shueisha

As we’ve already discussed in the list, Jujutsu Kaisen has a tendency to introduce intriguing plot points before completely disregarding them. We’ve seen it with the merger, we see it once again with Yuji’s family storyline.

Kenjaku being the protagonist’s mother was one of the most shocking twists in the story, yet it came out to be completely inconsequential. Yuji never really had a proper confrontation with Kenjaku and his parentage didn’t add anything to his character or the plot.

By the time the manga ended, Yuji didn’t find out about his parents (on the page, at least). As fans, we can theorize that he might’ve known but didn’t care. However, since the story never resolved this, it’ll stay as an unsolved mystery in Jujutsu Kaisen.

1. Yuji’s Domain Expansion

Gege Akutami/Shueisha

What saddens me most about Jujutsu Kaisen is despite its immense potential, it completely fumbled its ending. And I’m not just talking about the finale. The latter part of the Shinjuku Showdown is the worst part of the manga and the fact is never truer than the moment Sukuna is defeated.

It was supposed to be glorious because just a few chapters ago, Yuji finally unleashed his Domain Expansion and threatened to kill Sukuna unless he freed Megumi. The moment was brilliant presently, backed by the mysterious nature of Yuji’s Domain.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen failed to deliver again. Instead of properly showcasing the abilities of the unnamed Domain Expansion, the story used it as an opportunity for Yuji and Sukuna’s conversation.

There’s no explanation as to why Sukuna viewed himself in Yuji’s body or what the protagonist really had in mind for Sukuna as Nobara shockingly made her reappearance and ruined the fight.

