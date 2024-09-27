What happens to Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271? Return explained

Jujutsu Kaisen fans bid farewell to their beloved character in Chapter 271, so here’s what happened to Gojo in the manga finale.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s most beloved character Satoru Gojo died in the battle of the strongest. His shocking death confused several fans and the chapter was controversial, to say the least. Since Gojo died off-screen, no one knew what happened in his final moments.

As such, fans have been awaiting his return from the very beginning. The character touched the hearts of many and a lot of fans didn’t lose hope right up until the final chapter.

According to Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 spoilers, fans will see Satoru Gojo for the last time – but it’s more heartbreaking than ever. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Does Gojo return in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 features Satoru Gojo in a flashback scene.

The Jujutsu Kaisen finale follows the main trio in a last mission. After catching the culprit and seeing him regret his choices, Yuji remembers his conversation with Gojo, who says he wants Yuji to think more about the future.

The strongest sorcerer of the modern era had dreams that he wanted his students to carry on in case anything happened to him. But he also says that there should be at least one of his students who forgets about him and develops a strength different from his own.

Yuji gets upset and says no one will ever forget him, and also asks why Gojo is acting so out of character. However, the sensei merely laughs and says it’s confidence he never had before. The flashback ends as Gojo confirms he’s expecting great things from Yuji.

Yuji carries on his beloved sensei’s memories and tells the culprit, who is ready to repent, that he’s also expecting great things.

The Jujutsu Kaisen finale doesn’t show Gojo getting a burial or having his students visit his grave. The last time we see his body is when Yuta takes over and falls to the ground since he can’t get used to his new body.

Yuta returns to his body after the fight, but the manga doesn’t show Gojo anymore after that. Hence, the only thing fans get to see is a brief flashback and the conversation is only with Yuji and not all his students.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be ending this week, so check out our guide on Jujutsu Kaisen Part 2.