Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270 brings back two “deceased” characters

Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga is a few days away from its finale, but Chapter 270 has already brought back other dead characters.

Jujutsu Kaisen is wrapping up its epic story on September 30, 2024. The fight against Sukuna is over and we’re finally seeing the aftermath of the battle as the sorcerers set the Jujutsu world anew.

It was already surprising that Gege brought back Nobara and Higuruma after their supposed deaths. However, according to Chapter 270, Takaba is alive and well. There’s also another person behind him who looks exactly like Kenjaku. JJK hid the face for now, but we may see more from the duo in the manga finale.

Article continues after ad

Takaba and Kenjaku had an most unconventional fight in the Shinjuku Showdown. It ended with Takaba’s defeat and Kenjaku spending most of his power. Yuta then cut off the villain’s head in a second, and that should’ve been the end of it. However, the upcoming chapter suggests otherwise, leaving fans confused.

Article continues after ad

One fan wrote, “Funniest situation imaginable: If Takaba brought Kenny back but he doesn’t have Cursed Energy, he just goes and hunts down the remaining 2-4 fingers and eats em which could either give him Shrine or Sukuna’s soul was able to move into those fingers so he’s trapped again.”

Article continues after ad

“The most insane thing, Takaba could’ve brought back Kenjaku in some form by using the comedian. We know Takaba can conjure up people for his skits,” shared another.

Another fan speculated, “Ight the most believable explanation is just that Takaba thought ‘I don’t want this moment to end’ and he literally brought back the Kenjaku-look-alike bc he wanted to, it’s neither Kenny nor geto, just another puppet with jokes to tell.”

Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga will be ending in a few weeks, so find out if there will be a Part 2. For more from dark sorcery, have a look at the unsatisfying JJK ending and our list of all character deaths.

Article continues after ad