Jujutsu Kaisen may have confirmed Gojo’s long-awaited return with this tiny detail

Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga is reaching its conclusion, but it could still bring back Gojo – and there’s already been a hint about the beloved character returning.

With the Jujutsu Kaisen manga nearing its end, we’ve seen the defeat of the King of Curses. The manga has also reunited the first-year students with Yuta, still alive even after using Kenjaku’s technique.

The series is set to conclude with Chapter 271. However, even though we’re so close to the end, Gojo has yet to have a proper funeral. It’s also unknown what happened to his body after Yuta switched back.

Article continues after ad

Fans have been awaiting his return since the day he died, and they still haven’t lost hope. Now, they’ve pointed out an easter egg that could confirm Gojo’s return is on the cards.

One fan wrote: “The clock reads 2:21. And remember happened in 221. GOJO COMEBACK SOON.”

Article continues after ad

The fan explained, “The second hand appears to be about 28, moving towards 29 — recall Gojo’s new age was confirmed to be 29 in the jjk exhibition, the age that Buddha left to find enlightenment, instead of him being listed as dead… just like Nobara.”

Article continues after ad

One fan replied, “If Gojo is shown alive what was the point of his death if it wasn’t for his students to live and learn without him.”

“If he rises again I will finish reading this crap that I promised never to open again in my life,” another commented

A third added: “Listen I love Gojo but I think it’s very interesting how every old special grade sorcerer died to allow new ones to come in just like he wanted so like keep him dead lol.”

Article continues after ad

“I think Gojo coming back would be supremely goofy (even though I hated his ending), but I have to respect these people they really notice the funniest things ever,” a fourth also wrote.

Article continues after ad

Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga will release two more chapters before ending, so keep an eye out for the final chapter release date. For more from dark sorcery, have a look at the unsatisfying JJK ending and our list of the 10 strongest modern-era sorcerers.