Gojo’s return in Jujutsu Kaisen finale leaves fans heartbroken

After months of speculation, Gojo finally returns in the Jujutsu Kaisen finale – but in a completely unexpected way that leaves everyone heartbroken.

To say the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom has been waiting for Gojo’s return would be an understatement. Since the character died in Chapter 236, readers have theorized about how he could come back from the dead.

However, the countless theories and potential hints are all for naught. Gojo does appear in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271, but he’s not revived. It’s just Yuji’s flashback, where he shares his innermost thoughts with his student.

While it’s not the comeback fans expected, it’s achingly sad. In the flashback, Gojo tells Yuji that he has love and dreams like everyone else and he doesn’t want people to forget him, yet he understands that everyone will leave him behind.

When Yuji claims he’ll never forget Gojo, the deceased sorcerer says it’s only for now and it’ll be a matter of time before even Yuji doesn’t remember him well anymore. But the Six Eyes wielder encourages Yuji to move forward, sharing how he has high hopes for his student.

This scene in the Jujutsu Kaisen finale is enough to bring readers to tears. The moment not only gives us a final glimpse of the beloved character but also sheds light on his vision of himself. Gojo has always felt alone (except for when he was with Geto) and his words to Yuji prove that heartbreaking fact once again.

Fans are understandably sad about Gojo’s appearance in Chapter 271, especially since everyone was hoping he’d be revealed to be alive like some of the other ‘dead’ characters like Nobara and Higuruma.

“Mentioning Gojo in the very last chapter after forgetting his existence only to make him say the most gut-wrenching thing ever, like Gege, you really f**king hate us huh,” tweeted one X user.

“Gege putting Gojo in the final chapter just to make Gojo stans sad one last time is absolutely diabolical work,” joined another.

A third wrote, “So Gojo really was a weapon in the end to everyone huh? No one gaf about his death, he wasn’t brought up at all. EVERYONE SHOULD GO DIE.”

Though Gojo is seemingly forgotten by the rest of the characters – as he’s hardly mentioned by anyone after the Shinjuku Showdown – he’ll forever remain the most beloved character in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 will officially be released on September 29, 2024.