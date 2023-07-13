Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3: Release date & spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 will feature the moment that fans have been waiting for. Here are the release date and spoilers for the upcoming episode.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will cover Gojo’s Past Arc in the first five episodes, as fans will see the Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto during their high school years. The arc explores their friendship and the incident that leads to Geto’s downfall.

The recent episode features the hilarious encounter between Riko Amanai and the young sorcerers. Even though she’s a Star Plasma Vessel, Riko is a lively young girl who lives a normal life under the care of Misato Kuroi.

The upcoming episode will feature some more heart-warming moments between Riko, Kurio, Gojo, and Geto. Delve deeper to find out about the release date and spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 release date and time

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 will release on July 20 at 12:00am JST. The anime will drop every Thursday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am PT

9:00am MST

10:00am CT

11:00am EST

4:00pm BST

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm IST

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 spoilers

The upcoming episode will feature Gojo visiting Riko’s high school and picking her up from there. Meanwhile, Riko’s classmates go crazy after seeing the good-looking teenager. Gojo, as usual, enjoys the attention, and the chaos irritates Riko.

On the other hand, Kuroi encounters a masked curse user and easily wins against him. This impresses Geto, who compliments her skills. More masked curse users surround Gojo and Riko, which is no issue for the strongest sorcerer alive.

Gojo also tries using Reversed Curse Technique, which doesn’t work, so he punches the curse user. The group then visits the beach and aquarium in Okinawa for Riko’s sake since she’s never seen any of those things. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 will also feature Kento Nanami and Yu Haibara arriving at Okinawa to assist Gojo and Geto, but they’re asked to be on standby.

After complying with all of Riko’s wishes, Gojo and Geto successfully take her to Jujutsu Tech High School so she can complete her merging with Master Tengen. However, things take a turn for the worst when Toji Fushiguro stabs Gojo from the back. What truly surprises them is how anyone can bypass the barrier surrounding the school.

Jujutsu Kaisen can be currently streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

