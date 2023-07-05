The Shonen Big Three will air together after 11 years

One Piece, Naruto, and Bleach are considered the Big Three anime of the Shonen genre. As the two series have made their comeback, these anime will air together after more than a decade.

The Big Three of the shonen classics are Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto, Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece, and Tite Kubo’s Bleach. These series are well-received for keeping fans engaged with the recurring fighting scenes.

Although One Piece is ongoing, the Naruto series was concluded in 2017, followed by a spin-off series Boruto. On the other hand, Bleach was canceled and only aired till 2012. The Final Arc was only animated ten years later to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the series debut.

Now that the new Naruto anime has been announced during its 20th anniversary, fans will watch their favorite series together after eleven years. Delve deeper to find out more about the reunion of the Shonen Big Three anime.

The Shonen Big Three anime will reunite in September 2023

Until Bleach was canceled in 2012, watching weekly episodes of One Piece, Naruto, and Bleach was a regular occurrence. However, now that the four-episode special series of Naruto has been confirmed for September, fans can’t help but feel nostalgic about the golden era of the Shonen series.

While One Piece will air weekly episodes for quite a while, Bleach is ready to return with its second part of the TYBW arc on 8 July. The season will have 13 episodes and run till the last week of September. Finally, Naruto (Shinsaku Anime) will debut on 3 September and will run for four weeks.

The details about the new Naruto anime have yet to be announced. Therefore, fans are unsure what the special series will cover and how relevant it will be to the main story. Nonetheless, dedicated fans worldwide are thrilled to see their beloved animes on screen.

One Piece, Bleach, and Naruto can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

