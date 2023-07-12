Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 spoilers: A major turn in the battle of the strongest

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 takes a major turn in the battle of the strongest as Sukuna faces the true power of Satoru Gojo. Here’s a look at what will happen in the upcoming chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been anticipating the showdown between Gojo and Sukuna ever since the beginning of the series. Now that Sukuna has taken control over Megumi’s body, it is up to the strongest sorcerer alive to save the day.

Although Gojo is confident about his victory, even the smallest mistake can be fatal in a battle of life and death. The recent chapters have been focusing on each side, fully unleashing their powers that they’re at a stalemate. They both continue to counterattack each other’s strongest attacks.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 is about to change that. Although the battle of the strongest will not conclude in this chapter, it will feature an unexpected attack from Sukuna that may prove to be dangerous for Gojo.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 features Sukuna’s unexpected comeback

Jujutsu Kaisenchapter 229 begins with Sukuna and Gojo using their Domain Expansion again. Gojo was believed to be the only character in the series who could use multiple Domain Expansions in a single day. However, Sukuna can regain his burned-out Cursed Energy using Reverse Cursed Technique.

Shoko Ieiri seems positive about the situation since Sukuna will lose if he stays inside Gojo’s “Unlimited Void” for a few seconds. Gojo continues to attack Sukuna, but their domains collapse at the same time once again. Sukuna again faces several injuries while the strongest sorcerer seems unharmed.

They both open their domains again, but Sukuna is delayed by a mere 0.01 sec. This is because he took a bit longer to regain his cursed energy. Nonetheless, this plays to Gojo’s advantage since the delay caused Sukuna’s “Malevolent Shrine” to collapse within Gojo’s barrier. Sukuna takes a serious hit from the Ultimate Void.

This is where Gojo’s ridiculous amount of never-ending cursed energy plays to his advantage. While Sukuna needs to use Reversed Cursed Technique every time he uses Domain Expansion, Gojo can avoid that since he never runs out of cursed energy. While the situation seems to be in Gojp’s favor, Sukuna makes an unexpected comeback by summoning Mahoraga. This Shikigami is the reason Sukuna took an interest in Megumi and ended up possessing his body.

Therefore, the true power of Mahoraga is unfathomable. Nonetheless, Gojo attempts to destroy the Shikigami with a single hit using his Unlimted Void. However, Mahoraga destroys the domain from the inside. This truly surprises Gojo since Mahoraga shows immense potential by quickly adapting to the void. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 ends with the editor’s comments, “A fearless smile that breaks the balance.”

Jujutsu Kaisen can be currently streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

