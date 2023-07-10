Jujutsu Kaisen: Why doesn’t young Gojo wear a blindfold?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 features young Gojo without his trademark blindfold. Here’s why he doesn’t need to cover his eyes.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 begins with Gojo’s Past arc, where fans see a completely different character design of the strongest sorcerer alive. The arc explores their friendship, and despite the cheerfulness of the first episode, the entire season will only get more dark and intense.

Fans adore the new art style and design of their favorite characters in their younger days. Whether it is Gojo, Nanami, Utahime, or even Mei Mei, they all have a very refreshing vibe to them. The cool color palette only adds to their charm.

As the trailer suggests, Gojo’s fight with Toji is the highlight of the arc, where fans will witness the overwhelming power of the notorious sorcerer killer. However, Jujutsu Kaisen never explains why young Gojo doesn’t wear his blindfold despite it being a distinct characteristic. Delve deeper to find out the answer.

Young Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen doesn’t require a blindfold

For those who don’t know, Gojo always wears a blindfold because of his Six Eyes. His eyes function like a high-resolution camera, even covered with a blindfold, dark sunglasses, or bandage wraps, among other things. However, covering his eyes does allow him to avoid the drawbacks of his Six Eyes.

As the young Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen, he doesn’t cover his eyes with a blindfold for a few reasons. Firstly, although he was born with Six Eyes, it took years for him to hone his skills to perfection so he could easily manage with dark sunglasses. However, those sunglasses are too dark for normal eyes to see anything.

The second reason is probably that Gojo never used Reversed Cursed Technique before his battle with Toji Fushiguro in 2006. After healing himself with such a complicated technique, Gojo’s Six Eyes tires him out since he wasn’t wearing a blindfold. He even became slightly delirious after overusing his Six Eyes and Limitless.

Before meeting Toji, Gojo never had a serious fight, which made him unaware of the consequences of not wearing a blindfold. Lastly, it’s also safe to say that his character design would end up looking awkward if he covered his eyes, considering he’s only a teenager.

By replacing the blindfold with sunglasses, Gege Akutami gives the fan-favorite character a more youthful vibe. This is necessary for Gojo to fit into the high school theme. Had he worn the blindfold, he would end up looking almost the same as his adult self, which would ruin the entire purpose of showing his younger version.

