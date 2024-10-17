Bleach writer breaks silence on “annoying” anime leakers

Bleach has finally begun airing its highly-anticipated TYBW Part 3, but every week, leaks from the anime are getting a lot of attention – and this scriptwriter isn’t happy.

Bleach TYBW Part 3 releases new episodes every Saturday, but frames from the series are often leaked on social media. With Episode 29 scheduled to drop on October 19, 2024, fans have already seen how Aizen will look in the episode.

Not only that, but several other frames captured fans’ attention. Several accounts keep sharing the leaks, but Masaki Hiramatsu, one of Bleach’s scriptwriters, has asked them to stop.

On Twitter/X, Hiramatsu wrote, “It’s really annoying when upcoming episodes are leaked from overseas, and it’s probably illegal. I will be actively blocking anyone who reposts this kind of thing. Seriously, please stop.”

One fan replied, “Excuse me for commenting. I woke up this morning and found myself spoiled. It’s really annoying. I was especially looking forward to the episode in which Aizen appears, but…”

Hiramatsu added: “This is a very troubling story. To avoid coming across spoilers, we recommend blocking such accounts. However, I’m sure the main story will be more interesting than the spoilers suggest, so please look forward to it.”

“It’s so sad and disrespectful. I think the only way these people will learn is with serious legal consequences,” another fan commented.

“Exactly! Respect the work and huge effort the Bleach staff puts into the anime! Stop leaking,” a third added.

The new season is off to a thrilling start, with incredible fights like Uryu vs Senjumaru and Ichigo vs Yhwach across two consecutive episodes.

However, since Ichigo killed the Soul King because of his instinct as a Quincy, the world is on the brink of destruction. Episode 29 will feature Jushiro Ukitake’s flashback, which will include anime-only scenes. We’ll also get to see the return of a fan-favorite villain, Sosuke Aizen.

