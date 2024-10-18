One Punch Man artist ‘confirms’ Season 3 release date window

As fans await One Punch Man Season 3, manga artist Yusuke Murata has indirectly confirmed its release date window.

The wait is almost over for One Punch Man fans, who have been anxiously awaiting Season 3. There’s been a notable lack of updates since the previous season was released back in 2019.

The series made its anime debut in 2015 and was created by studio Madhouse, while the second season was the work of studio J.C. Staff in 2019. The anime studio is set to stay the same for the upcoming third chapter.

Article continues after ad

After almost five years of waiting, on Februrary 2024, fans get new updates about the upcoming season via the official website, which dropped a special announcement teaser along with the name of the animation studio and staff.

While the release date window has yet to be officially announced by the studio, rumors about it landing in 2025 are now circulating.

On October 16, an anime account on Twitter/X shared, “TV Anime One-Punch Man Season 3 is planned for a 2025 release according to a reliable Weibo source!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

They added under the same post, “This Information can’t be confirmed and should only be considered a rumor for now, so please wait for the official announcement.”

The next day, the same account revealed that the official Twitter account of One Punch Man artist Yusuke Murata has retweeted the post. While this doesn’t necessarily confirm the rumor to be true, it at least implies we might be seeing Season 3 airing in 2025.

While you wait for One Punch Man Season 3, don’t forget to check out the complete Fall 2024 anime schedule. Also, be sure to check out our guides to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, Oshi no Ko Season 3, and Solo Leveling Season 2 for more top-scoring franchises due their return.