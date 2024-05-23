Jujutsu Kaisen fans call out “useless” character after Chapter 261

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are not happy with one major character after Chapter 261, with many calling them out for being “useless” in the fight.

The Shinjuku Showdown Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most intense arcs of the story as the sorcerers try to defeat Sukuna. We’ve seen many characters reach their finest moments as they face off against the King of Curses.

However, someone has yet to play an active role in the arc: Megumi Fushiguro, one of the series’ main characters who’s had key roles in every arc.

Towards the end of the Culling Game Arc, he found himself in a precarious position as his body was taken over Sukuna, making him the new vessel of the ancient sorcerer. Ever since then, Megumi has been left to play a passive role in the story, something fans are not too happy about.

In the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, many beloved characters like Choso, Higuruma, Kashimo, and — most of all — Gojo died while fighting Sukuna. Yuta, Maki, and Kusakabe have all suffered terrible injuries, while Yuji practically lost everyone dear to him.

Gege Akutami/Shueisha

Things get even more twisted with Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 as Gojo returns — but with a depressing caveat. After dying, Gojo’s corpse is used as a vessel by Yuta to get access to his technique to defeat Sukuna. This treatment of Gojo makes him one of the most tragic characters in the story.

With so many major deaths and beloved characters suffering like this, fans are calling out Megumi’s lack of an active participation in the story. Earlier in the arc, in Chapter 251, Yuji made contact with Megumi’s soul and urged him to fight back against Sukuna’s control.

However, at that time, Megumi was too depressed and seemed to have given up, making the opportunity his friends fought so hard for end up in vain. This, along with the suffering of the other characters and Megumi giving up, has fans enraged with the Ten Shadows Technique user.

One user on X commented: “Let’s agree that Megumi is the most useless link in this battle.”

Another said: “Yuta could have ended Sukuna in his domain if Megumi didn’t fumble. And now that has cost us so many lives.”

A third fan added: “And to think they literally would have beaten Sukuna if the objective wasn’t to save Megumi.”

Some fans believe that Megumi will return to the story at a meaningful point, given that he’s the deuteragonist of Jujutsu Kaisen. However, the fandom is split on this speculation.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 will be released on May 26, 2024, on Manga Plus and Viz Media. Before the chapter is out, check out our guides on Yuji Itadori's family, Yuji's cursed technique Shrine, the strongest characters Sukuna defeated, and Yuta Okkotsu's Domain Expansion.