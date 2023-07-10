Bleach TYBW Episode 15: Release date & spoilers

Bleach TYBW returns with its Cour 2, featuring stellar animation and more plot twists. Here are the release date and spoilers for Bleach TYBW Episode 15.

The highly-anticipated Bleach TYBW continues as the first episode explains Uryu’s presence in Silbern. Fans learn that Uryu changed sides and became Yhwach’s successor bestowed with the letter “A.” The reason for his betrayal is something that the series will reveal later on.

For now, however, it seems that Yhwach surely doesn’t waste time before launching a second attack on the Soul Society. This time, he is ready to have a final showdown with the Soul Reapers and destroy them completely.

The upcoming episodes will get more intense as the battle continues. But will the Soul Reapers again face such a humiliating defeat against the Quincies? Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for Bleach TYBW Episode 15.

Bleach TYBW Episode 15 release date and time

Crunchyroll

Bleach TYBW Episode 15 will release on July 15 at 11:00pm JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Saturday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

6:00am PT

8:00am CST

9:00am EST

2:00pm BST

7:30pm IST

11:30am Australian Time

Bleach TYBW Episode 15 spoilers

The upcoming episode of Bleach TYBW will feature another surprise attack on the Soul Society by Yhwach and the Sternritters. The Soul Reapers panic with the sudden disappearance of Seireitei. Yhwach reveals that the Quincy survivors created hidden spaces within Seireitei a thousand years ago and named it the “Hidden Empire: The Wandenreich.”

Jugram Haschwalth confronts the new leader of Gotei 13, Captain Shunsui Kyoraku. On the other hand, Captain Mayuri Kurotsuchi comes back with another weird modification and seems all prepared for the impending war.

As the battle commences, the Captains and Lieutenants are featured one by one, showing off their advanced powers after the result of vigorous training. After losing his Bankai, Toshiro Hitsugaya returns with new techniques, which completely surprises his opponents.

Bleach can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

