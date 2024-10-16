Bleach TYBW Part 3 confirms anime-only scenes before bidding farewell to this character

Bleach will again have non-manga scenes in the ongoing TYBW Part 3 before the anime prepares to bid farewell to one of the most beloved characters.

Bleach TYBW Part 3 continues the fight against Yhwach, the Quincy King. Episode 28 of the anime show features a brief clash between Ichigo and the final villain. However, things take a turn for the worse when the Substitute Soul Reaper kills the Soul King purely on instinct.

Soul King’s existence maintains the balance between the three realms. As expected, the world is on the brink of collapse as soon as he dies. However, amid all that chaos, the upcoming Episode 29 will focus on Ukitake’s flashback.

Article continues after ad

The leaks confirm that the first half of the episode will be his flashback and about ten minutes of the scenes will be non-manga scenes. In case you’re wondering why the anime suddenly focuses on Ukitake, it’s because he has a major role to play in the Final Arc.

Article continues after ad

Anime-only fans may not be aware but Ukitake sacrifices himself while performing the Kamikake ritual that Ukitake did in an attempt to take the Soul King’s place and save the world. It’s common for anime to bid farewell to a popular character with an emotional flashback and that’s what Bleach plans to do.

Article continues after ad

Ukitake’s tragic fate was already spoiled in the opening and ending themes. In the opening, we see a brief sequence where we see the hand of the Soul King, which transitions to Ukitake’s eyes, and then we see him bound by something. Meanwhile, the ending features him from his back, again, as he prepares himself for the sacrifice.

While you watch Bleach TYBW Part 3, don’t forget to check out the complete Fall 2024 anime schedule. Also, don’t forget to check out our guides to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, Oshi no Ko Season 3, and Solo Leveling Season 2 for more top-scoring franchises due their return.

Article continues after ad